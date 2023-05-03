LEGAL NOTICES

State of North Carolina In the General Court of Justice

Alexander County District Court Division 21 JT 26

In the Matter of: E. K.*

NOTICE OF PETITION TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS

*Minor child

To: The Unknown Father of E.K., a male child born 6/7/2021 in Iredell County to the child’s mother, Shelby Keeler, Respondent;

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a Termination of Parental Rights Petition has been filed with respect to the above-mentioned minor child in Alexander County. The purpose of this petition is to terminate the parental rights of the Unknown Respondent Father. You are directed to file a written answer to said petition within thirty (30) days after the date stated below. Upon your failure to answer or otherwise respond to this notice, a hearing will be conducted in Alexander County District Court where the relief specified above will be sought and such further orders entered with respect to the needs and welfare of said child, including the termination of your parental rights. If you are indigent, you are entitled to appointed counsel and you may contact the Clerk of Superior Court of Alexander County immediately to request counsel. Provisional counsel has been appointed and the appointment of provisional counsel will be reviewed by the court at the first hearing after service. This is a new case. Notice of the date, time, and place of the hearing will be mailed to an address provided upon the filing of your answer or 30 days from the date of service if no answer is filed. You may attend this hearing.

This the 3rd day of May, 2023.

Amanda C. Perez

604 7th St. S.W.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Tel.: (828) 632-1080

N.C. Bar No.: 53578

Attorney for Petitioner

notice

may17-23c

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ALEXANDER COUNTY PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held at a meeting of the Alexander County Planning Board to be at CVCC – Alexander County Center for Education – 345 Industrial Blvd, Taylorsville, on Thursday, May 11, 2023, 6:00 p.m. upon the question of the following:

1. Rezoning Petition (RZ) 23-05 – Request by Nelson McCreary for the rezoning of approximately .88 acres of property located on Galaxie Dr. from General Business (B-2) to General Residential (R-2). The subject property is further identified as PIN 3759-44-6300 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

2. Rezoning Petition (RZ) 23-06 – Request by Alexander County for the rezoning of approximately 3.75 acres of property located at the intersection NC HWY 16 N and Old Wilkesboro Rd. from Residential- Agricultural (RA-20) to Highway Commercial (H-C). The subject property is further identified as PIN 3851-13-1435 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

3. Rezoning Petition (RZ) 23-07 – Request by Billy Loudermelk & Others for the rezoning of approximately 14.81 acres of property located on US 64 and Carolina Ln. from Suburban Residential (R-3) and Residential (R-20) to Residential-Agricultural (RA-20). The subject properties are further identified as PIN 3769-23-9543, 3769-23-4582, 3769-23-0109, 3769-13-6151, 3769-12-4915, and 3769-13-3178 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

Notice is further given that complete copies of the said proposal(s) and copies of this notice are now and will remain on file at the office of the Planning and Development Department in the said location until the time for said public hearing for the inspection of all interested citizens. For information regarding the above listed items contact the Planning Division at (828) 632-1000.

notice

may10-23c

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The public will hereby take notice that on Monday, May 15, 2023, the Alexander County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing to consider amendments to the Special Events Ordinance. The hearing will be held at 6:00 PM in Room 103 of the CVCC / Alexander Center in Taylorsville, NC. Amendments include updated terminology, referencing of other Alexander County Ordinances and policies, and clarification for when a Special Event Permit is required.

The proposed amendments to Special Events Ordinance are available for public inspection in the office of the Clerk to the Board / County Administration (621 Liledoun Road, Taylorsville, NC) between the hours of 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM Monday through Friday. For more information, call (828) 632-9332.

Jamie M. Starnes

Clerk to the Board

Alexander County

notice

may10-23c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Ronald Steve Camp, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to present them to the undersigned at 1145 River Hills Court, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 14th day of August, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 3rd day of May 2023.

Kimberly Wilson Camp Executrix of the Estate of Ronald Steve Camp

Patrick, Harper & Dixon L.L.P.

PO Box 218

Hickory, NC 28603

executrix

may24-23c

************

CO-EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of Rachel Miller Shook, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of July, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 20th day of April, 2023.

DANA BEACH

P.O. Box 568

Taylorsville, NC 28681

TANYA COMER

P.O. Box 1362

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Robert N. Crosswhite, Attorney at Law

239 E. Broad Street

Statesville, NC 28677

(704) 873-7233

executor

may17-23c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Billy E. Hefner, Sr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of July, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 21st day of April, 2023.

BEVERLY H. KERLEY

15 Willow Oaks Ct.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

may17-23p

************

Public Notice

The public will please take notice that the Town Board of the Town of Taylorsville has received and proposes to accept an offer to purchase for the sum of $20,000.00 each the following property:

36 & 46 N. Center Street

Property Tax ID# E-7D 1402

Any person may, within 10 days from the publication of April 26, 2023 increase the bid by submitting in writing to the Town Clerk at 67 Main Ave. Dr. Taylorsville, N.C. 28681, an offer increasing the amount of the bid being considered by at least 10% of the first one thousand dollars ($1,000.00) and 5% of the remainder, accompanied by a bid deposit equal to 15% of the increased bid.

Yolanda T. Prince, Town Clerk

notice

may3-23c

************

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

NOTICE

The undersigned, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of SYLVIA LORETTA AUSTIN HEFNER, late of ALEXANDER County, North Carolina;

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before August 15, 2023, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 20th day of April, 2023.

Dawn Hefner Shealy, Executor

ESTATE OF SYLVIA LORETTA AUSTIN HEFNER

PO Box 824

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Henry S. Morphis, Attorney

MORPHIS LAW & MEDIATION

Post Office Box 3149 Hickory, North Carolina 28603

(828) 328-5297

notice

may17-23c

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Sommer Shea Barlowe Baucom, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Mary Margaret Foster Barlowe, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of July 26th, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 24th day of April, 2023.

SOMMER SHEA BARLOWE BAUCOM

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

executrix

may17-23p

************

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

NOTICE

The undersigned, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of BILLY LAFAYETTE HEFNER, late of ALEXANDER County, North Carolina;

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before August 15, 2023, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 20th day of April, 2023.

Dawn Hefner Shealy, Executor

ESTATE OF BILLY LAFAYETTE HEFNER

PO Box 824

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Henry S. Morphis, Attorney

MORPHIS LAW & MEDIATION

Post Office Box 3149 Hickory, North Carolina 28603

(828) 328-5297

notice

may17-23c

************

Public Notice

The public will please take notice that the Town Board of the Town of Taylorsville has received and proposes to accept an offer to purchase for the sum of $90,000.00 each the following 2 properties:

a. 610 East Main Ave consisting of house & lot

Tax ID#E-7D-0096

b. 614 East Main Ave. consisting of house & lot

Tax ID#E-7D-0095

Any person may, within 10 days from the publication of April 26, 2023 increase the bid by submitting in writing to the Town Clerk at 67 Main Ave. Dr. Taylorsville, N.C. 28681, an offer increasing the amount of the bid being considered by at least 10% of the first one thousand dollars ($1,000.00) and 5% of the remainder, accompanied by a bid deposit equal to 15% of the increased bid.

Yolanda T. Prince, Town Clerk

notice

may3-23c

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of John Ivan Walser, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 19th day of July, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 11th day of April, 2023.

HARRISON WALSER

6612 Truman St.

Indian Trail, NC 28079

ATTORNEY: Robert N. Crosswhite, Attorney at Law

239 E. Broad Street

Statesville, NC 28677

(704) 873-7233

notice

may10-23c

************

CO-EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of Bonnie Presnell Teague, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 19th day of July, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 17th day of April, 2023.

KELLY TEAGUE BUMGARNER

120 Ellendale Fire Dept. Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

KATHY TEAGUE WILLIAMS

1036 Liberty Grove Church Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

may10-23p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as the Executor of the Will of Deborah Lynn Schaecher, deceased, late, of Alexander County, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present certified statements thereof to the undersigned on or before July 20, 2023 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement.

This 20th day of April, 2023.

Sherry Lee Hodges, Executor of the Will of Deborah Lynn Schaecher

c/o VANDERBLOEMEN, FLEISCHER & WHITE, PLLC

214 Ridge Street, NW

Lenoir, NC 28645

notice

may10-23c

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Harold E. Anderson, deceased, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to file an itemized, verified statement thereof with the undersigned on or before the 14th day of July, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of any recovery thereon. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement. This 12th day of April, 2023.

Debra Anderson Kerley, Executrix of the Estate of Harold E. Anderson

Alexander County File No. 22 E 393

Mailing Address: 246 Loray Ln.

Statesville, NC 28625

ATTORNEY: PETER W. SIMON

1251 Davie Ave.

STATESVILLE, NC 28677

executrix

may3-23c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Roger Lynn Payne, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 12th day of July, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of April, 2023.

ERIN LYNNETTE PAYNE BAILEY

1427 20th AVE NE

Hickory, NC 28601

administrator

may3-23p