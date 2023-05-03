Millie Gay Reid Brookshire, 87, passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at High Point Medical Center in Guilford County.

She was born to the late Hayden Burke Reid and Cecil Pennell Reid on Sunday, May 3, 1936, in Alexander County.

Millie attended Kings Business College. During her working career, Mrs. Brookshire worked as an administrative assistant for McDermatt, Cannady & Little for over 20 years.

Millie was a member of Highland Baptist Church in Hickory and sang in the church choir. Her faith was very important and first in her life. Millie was a Bible Study Fellowship instructor and an ESL instructor. She also volunteered at the Pregnancy Care Center of Catawba Valley and Meals on Wheels. Millie was the matriarch of the family and loved her family dearly.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her spouse of 34 years, Ronald C. Brookshire, and four brothers, Don Reid (Pauline), Blaine Reid (Iris), Burton Reid (Ruth), and Dale Reid.

Those left to cherish the memories of Millie include her son, Randy Brookshire (Debbie) of Hickory; daughter, Cindy Hawks of High Point; three sisters, Sandra Pearson (Coy), Jacque Hollar (Jerry), and Vickie White; sister-in-law, Flaxen Brookshire-Reid; four grandchildren, Katrina Bell (Robert), Katie Hess (Zackary), Kaylin Brookshire, and Anna McRee; three great-grandchildren, Wyatt Hess, Brooks Bell, and Ada Hess; an expected great-granddaughter; and a number of nieces, nephews, and special friends.

A visitation will be held Monday, May 8, 2023, at Highland Baptist Church in Hickory from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. The funeral service will be Monday, May 8, 2023, at Highland Baptist Church in Hickory at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Oxford Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery in Taylorsville. Kenny Robison will officiate.

Randy Brookshire, Darrin Pearson, Robert Bell, and Zackary Hess will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brightspire Foundation, 2109 Sandy Ridge Road, Colfax, NC 27235.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.