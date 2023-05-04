Congressman McHenry’s staff to hold office hours in Taylorsville May 9
Alexander County constituents invited to visit with issues or concerns
NC Tenth District Congressman Patrick McHenry’s staff will hold office hours in Alexander County on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Taylorsville Town Hall, located at 67 Main Avenue Drive Northeast.
Roger Kumpf, McHenry’s Regional Director for Alexander County, will be available to meet with constituents who have issues with agencies such as the Social Security Administration or the Department of Veterans’ Affairs. He will also be there to listen to any concerns that constituents have with federal policy or pending legislation before Congress. Kumpf will then relay these concerns to Congressman McHenry.
Congressman McHenry’s staff holds regular office hours in each county of the Tenth District. McHenry maintains district offices in Mooresville and Hickory.