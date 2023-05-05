Andrea Louise Dubble Bohn, 61, passed away after an extended illness on Friday, May 5, 2023.

She was born on November 23, 1961, in Reading, Pennsylvania, to the late Paul Reber and Sarah Kiem Dubble. Ms. Bohn was an LPN for over 35 years and worked at Berks Heim Nursing and Rehabilitation. Andrea was a member of First United Methodist Church in Taylorsville.

Those left to cherish the memories of Ms. Bohn include two daughters, Jesi Neidlinger of Pottsville, Pennsylvania, and Ashley Bohn of Hamburg, Pennsylvania; two sons, Aaron Bohn of Hickory, and Zachary Bohn of Pottsville, Pennsylvania; the father of her children, Steven Bohn; two brothers, Bruce Dubble and Tom Dubble; and three sisters, Kathy Hix, Lynn Himmelberger, and Jane Kovarik.

There will be no formal services at this time. Inurnment will be with the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the animal shelter of your choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.