Boyd “Alan” McLain, 60, passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Wilkes Regional Medical Center in Wilkes County.

He was born to the late George Thurston McLain and Joyce Pauline Coffey McLain on Monday, June 11, 1962, in Iredell County. Mr. McLain proudly served his country in The United States Marines. Alan was of the Baptist faith.

He retired from the Vashti Fire Department as a volunteer fireman. Alan was an outdoorsman, enjoyed hunting, and was a gunsmith. He also enjoyed the farm and the animals on it, especially his dogs, Lettie and Thor. Alan loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren.

Those left to cherish the memories of Alan include his wife of 39 years, Tamara Good McLain; sons, Brett McLain (Jessica), Brad McLain (Jessica), and Bryan McLain (Kristin); stepmother, Linda McLain; brothers, Anthony McLain (Michelle), Stuart McLain (Sarah), and Rodney McLain; and grandchildren, Mason McLain, Annaleah McLain, Colton McLain, Grayson McLain, Ryan McLain, and Riley McLain.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church at 3:00 p.m. Rev. Jeff Carson will officiate. Full Military Rites will be provided by Active Marine Corps and DAV Ch. 84 and Ch. 6.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Alexander County EMS.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hands of a Sportsman, 9820 Kastor Road, Salisbury, NC 28146.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.