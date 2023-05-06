Clenith Bentley, 94, of Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at his home.

He was born December 26, 1928, in Alexander County, the son of the late Lonnie M. Bentley and Ocie Kerley Bentley.

He retired from the box factory in Taylorsville and was a farmer. He was a faithful member of Mt. Hebron Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and especially ground hog hunting.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Looper and husband James; two brothers, Ned Bentley and wife Peggy, and Max Bentley, and two infant brothers.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife of 70 years, Wilma Marshall Bentley of the home; his daughters, Margaret Childers (Reece) and Marsha White (Bill); his son, Alan Bentley (Sandy); his grandchildren, Sharon Roseman (Eric), Travis Bentley, Emily Vick (Jason), Meagan Cremeans (Justin), and Will White; his great-grandchildren, Daniel Roseman (Isabel), Jacob Roseman, Laura Roseman, Samantha Vick, Holden Vick, Carlee Bentley, Tatum Cremeans, Joely Cremeans, and Ocie Cremeans; his great-great-grandchildren, Khylan Cremeans and Silvia Roseman; his sister, Lyda Reese (George); his sister-in-law, Joann Bentley; and a number of nieces, nephews, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church. Rev. Robert Gragg will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The body will lie in state 30 minutes prior to the service. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Adams Funeral Home.

Travis Bentley, Will White, Jason Vick, Justin Cremeans, Daniel Roseman, and Jacob Roseman will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or Mt. Hebron Baptist Church, c/o Rachel Mecimore, 862 Silas Deal Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Clenith Bentley.