Don William Frye passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Shaire Center in Lenoir.

He was born February 4, 1938, to the late Perry Oscar Frye and Bess Deal Frye of Lenoir.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Harold Frye and Max Frye, and sisters, Ebba Jo Morrison, Jean Beach, and Janet Conway.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Brenda Triplett Frye; son, Dan William Frye and wife Gina Smith Frye of Statesville; daughter, Dana Frye Roten and husband Ivan Carl Roten of Boone; grandchildren, Jake William Frye, Baylee Renee Frye, Graham Frye Roten, and Marshal Frye Roten; sister, Barbara Frye Hicks of Lenoir; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Don graduated from Lenoir High School in 1956. He proudly served in the North Carolina National Guard. He was a self-employed barber, builder, and real estate broker, and was employed by the Caldwell County Schools Maintenance Department. In his retirement, he enjoyed building his mountain house in Jefferson. In all that he did, he was a reflection of the goodness and glory of God.

A public graveside service will be held at 4 p.m., Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Blue Ridge Memorial Park, 2017 Wilkesboro Boulevard, Lenoir. A service of celebration will follow at 5:30 p.m., at Union Baptist Church, 4595 Union Baptist Road, Lenoir. The family will receive friends at the church following the service.

Our sincere thanks and gratitude to Shaire Center and Amorem – Hospice for their loving care.

Memorials may be made to Union Baptist Church, 4595 Union Baptist Road, Lenoir, NC 28645; and to Amorem – Hospice, 902 Kirkwood Street, Northwest, Lenoir, NC 28645.

