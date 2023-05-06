Peggy Adelene Byrd Moose, 87, passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Iredell Memorial Hospital in Iredell County.

She was born to the late Odena Carson Redmand on Monday, May 13, 1935, in Iredell County. Peggy was of the Baptist faith. She loved to paint, read, and mentor people. Peggy loved her family dearly.

Including her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, James Moose Sr.; son, James D. Moose Jr.; and two sisters, Joann Pardue and Patricia Jones.

Those left to cherish the memories of Peggy include her daughters, Ramona Moore (Ed Hicks) and Toby Moose; grandchildren, Victoria Alexander (Jason), Matthew Moore (Cindy Church), Alexandria Moore, Tiana Schoarder, Brandon Campbell, and Jessica Cromie (James); seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 13, 2023, in the Union Cemetery in Stony Point. Rev. Keith Bowman will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army, 1361 Caldwell Street, Statesville, NC 28677.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.