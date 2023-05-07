Mary Lee Lail Sayles, 83, passed away Sunday, May 7, 2023, at her home in Alexander County.

She was born to the late Dexter David Lail and Mary Coodie Benfield Lail on Monday, September 25, 1939, in Alexander County. Mrs. Sayles was a member of Bethlehem Church of God and loved her church. Mary worked as a cashier supervisor for Lowes Hardware and in childcare for 55 years. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Perry Sayles; brothers, Sam Lail and Clifford Lail; sister, Helen Lail; and granddaughter, Heidi Sayles.

Those left to cherish the memories of Mary include her son, Mark E. Sayles; daughter, Tammy Sayles; grandson, Hunter Sayles; brothers, Harold Lail (Dorothy) and David Lail; sister, Joyce Ann Lail; and a number of nieces, nephews, and special friends.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Alexander Funeral Service from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Bethlehem Church of God at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Howard Smith Sr. and Rev. Brett Carter will officiate.

Hunter Sayles, Scott Lail, Chad Terry, Michael Lail, Dean Lail, and Nelson Teague will serve as pallbearers.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Bethlehem Church of God, 2451 Icard Ridge Rd, Granite Falls, NC 28630.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

