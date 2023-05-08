Larry Steve Blevins, 61, of Taylorsville, passed away on May 8, 2023, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville after an extended illness.

Larry was born March 30, 1962, in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late Jack Blevins and Dorothy Lowe Craven. Larry worked in upholstery and was of the Baptist faith.

Those left to cherish his memory include a son, Jacob Blevins; three daughters, Casey Blevins, Ashley Blevins, and Kayla Blevins; three brothers, Bill Blevins, Michael Blevins, and Ronnie Blevins; and two sisters, Sheila Noblitt and Kathy Melton.

Service arrangements are unavailable.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Blevins Family.