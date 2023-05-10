Allen Kitchener Hunt, 102, of Hiddenite, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at his residence following a brief illness.

Born January 20, 1921, in Newfoundland, Canada, he was the son of the late Jacob and Alfreda Hunt. Allen was a WWII veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and worked as a carpenter and cabinet maker. He was a life member of the DAV Chapter 84.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ellenore Mae Landshof Hunt; an infant child; a brother, Claude Hunt; and three sisters, Jess, Dorothy, and Olive.

Those left to cherish his memory include a son, Darrett K. Hunt and wife Leonor of Hiddenite; a daughter, Derinda S. Blankenship of Hiddenite; a grandchild, Janell Munday and husband Dustin; and a great-granddaughter, Brianna Schamus.

Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Chapman Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Arlie Roten officiating. Burial will follow in Stony Point Cemetery with Military Honors provided by DAV Chapter 84. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., at Chapman Funeral Home.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the family of Allen K. Hunt.