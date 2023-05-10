LEGAL NOTICES

************

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Special Proceedings No. 23 SP 124

Substitute Trustee: Philip A. Glass

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Date of Sale: May 18, 2023

Time of Sale: 11:00 a.m.

Place of Sale: Alexander County Courthouse

Description of Property: See Attached Description

Record Owners: Jason Sweet

Address of Property: 204

A L Fox Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Deed of Trust:

Book : 630 Page: 2250

Dated: September 17, 2020

Grantors: Jason Sweet

Original Beneficiary: Local Government Federal Credit Union

CONDITIONS OF SALE:

This sale is made subject to all unpaid taxes and superior liens or encumbrances of record and assessments, if any, against the said property, and any recorded leases. This sale is also subject to any applicable county land transfer tax, and the successful third party bidder shall be required to make payment for any such county land transfer tax.

A cash deposit of 5% of the purchase price will be required at the time of the sale. Any successful bidder shall be required to tender the full balance of the purchase price so bid in cash or certified check at the time the Substitute Trustee tenders to him a deed for the property or attempts to tender such deed, and should said successful bidder fail to pay the full balance purchase price so bid at that time, he shall remain liable on his bid as provided for in North Carolina General Statutes Section 45-21.30 (d) and (e). This sale will be held open ten (10) days for upset bids as required by law.

Residential real property with less than 15 rental units, including single-family residential real property: an order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

Dated: 4/21/23

Philip A. Glass, Substitute Trustee, Nodell, Glass & Haskell, L.L.P.

Posted on: 4/21/23

Exhibit A

BEGINNING on a stone set in the line of Cresent Land and Timber Corp., a common corner with the properties to be deeded to Max Fox (Deed Book reference Book 82, Page 499); thence with the line of Max Fox North 86 degrees 8 minutes 28 seconds East 303.2 feet to an iron; thence North 83 degrees 16 minutes 30 seconds East 465.95 feet to an iron located in the East boundary of a 40-foot right of way; thence with said right of way South 8 degrees 29 minutes 22 seconds East 130.44 feet to an iron; thence South 86 degrees 9 minutes 10 seconds West 772.54 feet to an iron in the line of Cresent Land and Timber Corp.; thence with its line North 7 degrees 22 minutes 43 seconds West 106.75 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 2.014 acres, more or less.

THERE IS ALSO CONVEYED HEREWITH the non-exclusive right and privilege to use a right of way to State Rod #1137 (Rink Dam Road), the East and Northern boundary of said right of way being more particularly described as follows, said right of way to be 30-feet in width following the first three (3) calls hereafter and a width of 60-feet thereafter extending to State Road #1137:

BEGINNING at a point, the Northwest corner of the above-described tract and running thence North 8 degrees 29 minutes 22 seconds East 130.44 feet to an iron, North 8 degrees 29 minutes 22 seconds West 20.01 feet to an iron, North 22 degrees 48 minutes 21 seconds West 62.15 feet to an iron, (hereinafter said right of way to be 60-feet in width) North 24 degrees 4 minutes 57 seconds West 33.80 feet to an iron, North 30 degrees 59 minutes 43 seconds West 38.84 feet to an iron, North 35 degrees 26 minutes 9 seconds West 43.04 feet to an iron, North 43 degrees 29 minutes 35 seconds West 45.99 feet to an iron, North 55 degrees 6 minutes 50 seconds West 52.06 feet to an iron, North 68 degrees 22 minutes 44 minutes West 45.00 feet to an iron, North 78 degrees 28 minutes 8 seconds West 93.87 feet to an iron, North 83 degrees 34 minutes 1 second West 144.38 feet to an iron, North 82 degrees 41 minutes 0 seconds West 100.0 feet to an iron, North 81 degrees 44 minutes 39 seconds West 146.96 feet to an iron, North 68 degrees 21 minutes 40 seconds West 14.11 feet to an iron, North 68 degrees 21 minutes 40 seconds West 37.9 feet to an iron, North 56 degrees 7 minutes 48 seconds West 49.73 feet to an iron, and North 46 degrees 29 minutes 41 seconds West 101.10 feet to a point in the right of way of State Road #1137.

FOR BACK TITLE see Deed recorded in Book 402 at Page 2361 of the Alexander County Registry, this being the same property and right of way therein conveyed.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and utility lines and rights of way in existence over, under or upon the above-described property.

PIN: 3746 56 5150

Property Address: 204 A L Fox Rd. Taylorsville, NC 28681

notice

may17-23c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Shelba Carter Pruett, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of August, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of May, 2023.

AMY ELIZABETH PRUETT

45 WildOak Circle

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

may31-23p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Effie Murphy White, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of August, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 3rd day of May, 2023.

DOROTHY MURPHY HUSKINS

89 Frosted Ln.

Burnsville, NC 28714

executor

may31-23p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Martha Reid Blakely, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Nannie Ruth Keever Reid, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of August 10th, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 8th day of May, 2023.

MARTHA REID BLAKELY

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

executrix

may31-23p

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 23 CvD 177

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Brenda Faye Alley, Unknown Spouse of Brenda Faye Alley, James Watt Warren, Unknown Spouse of James Watt Warren, Unknown Heirs at Law of Melvin Howard Warren, State of North Carolina, Lienholder

TO: Brenda Faye Alley, Unknown Spouse of Brenda Faye Alley, James Watt Warren, Unknown Spouse of James Watt Warren, Unknown Heirs at Law of Melvin Howard Warren, State of North Carolina, Lienholder

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

Beginning on an iron stake in the West margin of Sulphur Springs hard-surface highway, and runs Northward with the said margin of said highway 97 feet to an iron stake in the West margin of said highway; thence Westward 200 feet to an iron stake; thence Southward 200 feet to an iron stake; thence running Eastward 200 feet to the BEGINNING corner, containing 19,400 square feet, more or less, and being on the West side of the Sulphur Springs Highway.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0013993, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 333 Hiddenite Church Rd

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than June 20, 2023 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of May 2, 2023.

Hunter Frederick

Attorney for Plaintiff

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

notice

may24-23c

************

State of North Carolina In the General Court of Justice

Alexander County District Court Division 21 JT 26

In the Matter of: E. K.*

NOTICE OF PETITION TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS

*Minor child

To: The Unknown Father of E.K., a male child born 6/7/2021 in Iredell County to the child’s mother, Shelby Keeler, Respondent;

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a Termination of Parental Rights Petition has been filed with respect to the above-mentioned minor child in Alexander County. The purpose of this petition is to terminate the parental rights of the Unknown Respondent Father. You are directed to file a written answer to said petition within thirty (30) days after the date stated below. Upon your failure to answer or otherwise respond to this notice, a hearing will be conducted in Alexander County District Court where the relief specified above will be sought and such further orders entered with respect to the needs and welfare of said child, including the termination of your parental rights. If you are indigent, you are entitled to appointed counsel and you may contact the Clerk of Superior Court of Alexander County immediately to request counsel. Provisional counsel has been appointed and the appointment of provisional counsel will be reviewed by the court at the first hearing after service. This is a new case. Notice of the date, time, and place of the hearing will be mailed to an address provided upon the filing of your answer or 30 days from the date of service if no answer is filed. You may attend this hearing.

This the 3rd day of May, 2023.

Amanda C. Perez

604 7th St. S.W.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Tel.: (828) 632-1080

N.C. Bar No.: 53578

Attorney for Petitioner

notice

may17-23c

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ALEXANDER COUNTY PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held at a meeting of the Alexander County Planning Board to be at CVCC – Alexander County Center for Education – 345 Industrial Blvd, Taylorsville, on Thursday, May 11, 2023, 6:00 p.m. upon the question of the following:

1. Rezoning Petition (RZ) 23-05 – Request by Nelson McCreary for the rezoning of approximately .88 acres of property located on Galaxie Dr. from General Business (B-2) to General Residential (R-2). The subject property is further identified as PIN 3759-44-6300 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

2. Rezoning Petition (RZ) 23-06 – Request by Alexander County for the rezoning of approximately 3.75 acres of property located at the intersection NC HWY 16 N and Old Wilkesboro Rd. from Residential- Agricultural (RA-20) to Highway Commercial (H-C). The subject property is further identified as PIN 3851-13-1435 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

3. Rezoning Petition (RZ) 23-07 – Request by Billy Loudermelk & Others for the rezoning of approximately 14.81 acres of property located on US 64 and Carolina Ln. from Suburban Residential (R-3) and Residential (R-20) to Residential-Agricultural (RA-20). The subject properties are further identified as PIN 3769-23-9543, 3769-23-4582, 3769-23-0109, 3769-13-6151, 3769-12-4915, and 3769-13-3178 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

Notice is further given that complete copies of the said proposal(s) and copies of this notice are now and will remain on file at the office of the Planning and Development Department in the said location until the time for said public hearing for the inspection of all interested citizens. For information regarding the above listed items contact the Planning Division at (828) 632-1000.

notice

may10-23c

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The public will hereby take notice that on Monday, May 15, 2023, the Alexander County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing to consider amendments to the Special Events Ordinance. The hearing will be held at 6:00 PM in Room 103 of the CVCC / Alexander Center in Taylorsville, NC. Amendments include updated terminology, referencing of other Alexander County Ordinances and policies, and clarification for when a Special Event Permit is required.

The proposed amendments to Special Events Ordinance are available for public inspection in the office of the Clerk to the Board / County Administration (621 Liledoun Road, Taylorsville, NC) between the hours of 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM Monday through Friday. For more information, call (828) 632-9332.

Jamie M. Starnes

Clerk to the Board

Alexander County

notice

may10-23c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Ronald Steve Camp, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to present them to the undersigned at 1145 River Hills Court, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 14th day of August, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 3rd day of May 2023.

Kimberly Wilson Camp Executrix of the Estate of Ronald Steve Camp

Patrick, Harper & Dixon L.L.P.

PO Box 218

Hickory, NC 28603

executrix

may24-23c

************

CO-EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of Rachel Miller Shook, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of July, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 20th day of April, 2023.

DANA BEACH

P.O. Box 568

Taylorsville, NC 28681

TANYA COMER

P.O. Box 1362

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Robert N. Crosswhite, Attorney at Law

239 E. Broad Street

Statesville, NC 28677

(704) 873-7233

executor

may17-23c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Billy E. Hefner, Sr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of July, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 21st day of April, 2023.

BEVERLY H. KERLEY

15 Willow Oaks Ct.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

may17-23p

************

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

NOTICE

The undersigned, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of SYLVIA LORETTA AUSTIN HEFNER, late of ALEXANDER County, North Carolina;

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before August 15, 2023, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 20th day of April, 2023.

Dawn Hefner Shealy, Executor

ESTATE OF SYLVIA LORETTA AUSTIN HEFNER

PO Box 824

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Henry S. Morphis, Attorney

MORPHIS LAW & MEDIATION

Post Office Box 3149 Hickory, North Carolina 28603

(828) 328-5297

notice

may17-23c

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Sommer Shea Barlowe Baucom, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Mary Margaret Foster Barlowe, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of July 26th, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 24th day of April, 2023.

SOMMER SHEA BARLOWE BAUCOM

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

executrix

may17-23p

************

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

NOTICE

The undersigned, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of BILLY LAFAYETTE HEFNER, late of ALEXANDER County, North Carolina;

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before August 15, 2023, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 20th day of April, 2023.

Dawn Hefner Shealy, Executor

ESTATE OF BILLY LAFAYETTE HEFNER

PO Box 824

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Henry S. Morphis, Attorney

MORPHIS LAW & MEDIATION

Post Office Box 3149 Hickory, North Carolina 28603

(828) 328-5297

notice

may17-23c

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of John Ivan Walser, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 19th day of July, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 11th day of April, 2023.

HARRISON WALSER

6612 Truman St.

Indian Trail, NC 28079

ATTORNEY: Robert N. Crosswhite, Attorney at Law

239 E. Broad Street

Statesville, NC 28677

(704) 873-7233

notice

may10-23c

************

CO-EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of Bonnie Presnell Teague, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 19th day of July, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 17th day of April, 2023.

KELLY TEAGUE BUMGARNER

120 Ellendale Fire Dept. Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

KATHY TEAGUE WILLIAMS

1036 Liberty Grove Church Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

may10-23p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as the Executor of the Will of Deborah Lynn Schaecher, deceased, late, of Alexander County, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present certified statements thereof to the undersigned on or before July 20, 2023 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement.

This 20th day of April, 2023.

Sherry Lee Hodges, Executor of the Will of Deborah Lynn Schaecher

c/o VANDERBLOEMEN, FLEISCHER & WHITE, PLLC

214 Ridge Street, NW

Lenoir, NC 28645

notice

may10-23c