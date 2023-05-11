| logout
ACHS Graduation info announced
Alexander Central High School Principal Jacob Lail announced the following information about ACHS 2023 graduation, set for Friday. June 9, at 7pm:
• All traffic should enter through the School Drive entrance except handicap parking.
• Only handicap placards can allow entrance at the stadium using the Liledoun Road gate.
• No air horns, no umbrellas, no large bags/backpacks
• Staff will open the gates at 4:30pm for guests to start entering the stadium. Guests must arrive no later than 7pm. ACHS will start the ceremony at 7pm and the gates will be closed at that time. There is no reserved seating.
• There will be metal detectors at the entrances and ACHS will operate under a clear bag policy.
• If there is inclement weather, ACHS will have the ceremony in the Varsity gym and students will be provided 5 guest tickets.