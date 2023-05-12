George Washing Wood Jr., 76, passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Catawba County.

He was born to the late George Washington Wood and Dorothy Wood on Thursday, November 28, 1946, in Catawba County. Mr. Wood was a veteran and proudly served his country in The United States Army.

During his working career, Jr. worked at Alexvale Furniture. Jr. was a member of East Taylorsville Baptist Church. He served as chaplain at the Taylorsville House and Shady Rest Home for 25 years. Jr. was a good man and friend. He loved going to the Coffee House, bowling, and playing baseball.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant grandchild, and a sister, Doris Humpheys.

Those left to cherish the memories of Jr. include his wife of 45 years, Anita Adkins Woods; daughter, Jenita Renee Wood McCollum (Adrian); son, James Wood; two brothers, Sonny Wood (Alice) and James Wood (Francis); two sisters, Brenda Clay and Sandy Wood; and two grandchildren, Derrick and Mason McCollum.

A visitation will be held Monday, May 15, 2023, in the Sanctuary of East Taylorsville Baptist Church from 1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. The funeral service will be Monday, May 15, 2023, in the Sanctuary of East Taylorsville Baptist Church at 3:00 p.m. Rev. Jamie Steele and Rev. Kevin White will officiate. Burial will be in the Taylorsville City Cemetery. Full Military Rites will be provided by the Army and DAV Ch. 84 and Ch. 6.

James Wood, Derrick McCollum, Mason McCollum, Adrian McCollum, Sammy Adkins, and Bryan Adkins will serve as pallbearers.

The family will accept flowers or donations can be made to East Taylorsville Baptist Church General Fund, 644 1st Ave Dr SE, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.