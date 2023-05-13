Dorothy Bentley Harrington, 75, a lifelong resident of Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023, surrounded by her husband and family at Catawba Memorial Hospital.

Dorothy was born March 18, 1948, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Lola Daniels Bentley and Acie Lee Bentley.

She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. She worked as a sewer for Bassett Furniture for 50 years. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and selling Avon products.

Along with her mother and father, she was preceded in death by her brothers, James Bentley and Roy Lee Bentley, and her half-brothers, JB Daniels and Devon Daniels.

Loved ones left to cherish and honor her memory include her husband of 58 years, Dwight Harrington of the home; her son, Douglas Harrington and wife Beth of Taylorsville; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, with the funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. Pastor Tim Jolly and Pastor Tony Daniels will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

