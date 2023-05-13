Karen Hawkins Barnette, 61, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Karen was born May 11, 1962, in Alexander County, to the late Kenneth Hawkins and Reba Franklin Reed. Karen worked in daycare and was of the Baptist faith.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Jimmie Lee Barnette of the home; a son, Kenny Barnette of Taylorsville; and a daughter, Cassandra White of Lenoir.

A graveside service will be conducted Friday, May 19, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Stony Point Cemetery. Pastor Micah Still will officiate. The family will receive friends Friday, May 19, 2023, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., at Chapman Funeral Home.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Barnette Family.