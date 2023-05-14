Bobbie Jean Boston Lipford, 73, of Willie McLeod Road, Taylorsville, was called home by our Heavenly Father in the early hours on Mother’s Day morning, May 14, 2023, at her residence.

She was born May 12, 1950, in Alexander County, to the late Robert Nelson and Mandy Alverta Teague Boston. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Nelson Junior Boston.

Bobbie was educated in the Alexander County School system. She worked for 43 years at Broyhill Furniture Corporation in Lenoir, where she met the love of her life, Carl Edward Lipford. They were married on April 26, 1969, and had three daughters, Carolette D. Ross, Sonja A. Lipford, and Tomeka C. Lipford.

She accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior at an early age. She was a dedicated member of Liberty Grove Baptist Church, Taylorsville, for most of her life where she served as a Sunday School teacher and Usher Ministry president, but her true gift of ministry was singing with the Liberty Grove Singers and advising the youth choir. Her most current church membership was at Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church, Newton. There she served as a deaconess and was the president of the Gospel Choir.

Bobbie loved God, her family, gospel music, singing, was an avid and devoted shopper, and liked to cook. She will truly be missed by all that knew her.

Survivors include her husband, Carl E. Lipford of the home; daughters, Carolette D. Ross of Conover, and Sonja A. Lipford and Tomeka C. Lipford, both of Taylorsville; granddaughter, Ivana Dula of Conover; sister, Carol (Alonzo) Featherston of North Wilkesboro; sisters-in-law, Juliette Webster and Mary Jane Lipford, both of Ferguson, Linda Wilson of Lenoir, and Erika Boston of Taylorsville; brother-in-law, Tommy (Paula) Lipford of Lenoir; and a host nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at Liberty Grove Baptist Church, Taylorsville, with Rev. Xenophone Lutz giving the eulogy. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., one hour prior to the service, at the church and other times at the residence. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers and flower-bearers will be family and friends.

