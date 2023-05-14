Eric Lee Bentley, 45, passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at his home in Alexander County.

He was born to the late Roy Lee Bentley and Debra Jean Harrington Bentley on Sunday, February 26, 1978, in Alexander County. Eric worked as an upholsterer at Broyhill for 18 years. Eric was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. He enjoyed racing dirt bikes, working on chainsaws and bikes, and playing guitar. Eric loved his family and spending time with them.

Including his father, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Acie and Lola Bentley; maternal grandparents, Margaret Watts, Buddy Watts, and Darrell Harrington; his cousin, Kendra Harrington; and aunt, Dorothy Harrington.

Those left to cherish the memories of Eric include his mother, Debra Bentley; sister, Heather Bentley; niece, Evie Harrington, all of the home; aunts and uncles, Dwight Harrington, Charlotte Carrigan, Gail Harrington (Ken), Cathy Harrington, Barbara Harrington, and Karen Tedder; special friend and caretaker, Hollie Jackson; his loyal K-9 companion, LaLa; and a number of special cousins.

A visitation will be held Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Alexander Funeral Service from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held Friday, May 19, 2023, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Tim Jolly will officiate.

Travis Bentley, Brandon Loudermelk, Danny Tedder, Donald Tedder, Dwayne Tedder, and Garrett Harrington will serve as pallbearers.

Monty Harrington and Dwight Harrington will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.