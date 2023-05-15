Earl Lynn Crouch, 87, of Taylorsville, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Monday, May 15, 2023.

Earl was born March 19, 1936, in Alexander County, the son of the late Ray Crouch and Blanche Dyson Crouch.

During his working career, he worked for Ford Motor Company, Champion Paper, and retired from the state and county as supervisor of the landfill. He was of the Baptist faith, served as President of the Brushy Mountain Coon Club, and owner of LEE Tanning. He loved watching the Atlanta Braves and being with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed cooking for various events.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Morrison Crouch; his granddaughter, Charlotte Michelle Hull; his son-in-law, Dwight Leroy Hull; his brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Dorothy Crouch; his sister-in-law, Rita Crouch; and his brother-in-law, Howard Warren.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his daughter, Deborah Lynn Crouch Hull of Taylorsville; his grandchildren, Mitzi Lynn Hull Davidson and husband Michael, and Ashleigh Brooke Hull; his great-grandchildren, Logan Dwight Hull, Ethan Dwight Stewart, Eli Ashton Cole Hull, and Ashlynn Netta; his sister, JoAnn Crouch Warren; his brothers, Jimmy Crouch, Leroy Crouch, and Jeff Crouch and wife Mary; and a number of other relatives.

The funeral service will be at 3 p.m., Friday, May 19, 2023, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Johnny Tomlin will officiate. Burial will follow in the Taylorsville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Adams Funeral Home.

Pallbearers include Mark Crouch, Chuck Crouch, Shannon Crouch, Allen Warren, Joe Warren, and Randy Teague.

Honorary pallbearers include great-grandsons, Logan, Ethan, and Eli.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Earl L. Crouch.