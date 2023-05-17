Gerald Lee Sprinkle, 79, of Lenoir, passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Amorem Hospice in Hudson.

He was born June 27, 1943, in Alexander County, the son of the late Thomas Lee Sprinkle and Wilmeth Sharpe Sprinkle.

He was a graduate of the first graduating class at CVCC, where he was Valedictorian and also a graduate of NC State with a degree in Agriculture Economics. He was a US Navy veteran who served during the Vietnam Era.

Gerald was a member of South River UMC but attended Little John UMC in Lenoir where he was a member of the cemetery fund committee. He made 3,000 quarts of soup during COVID and donated them to people in need in memory of his brother, David.

He worked for Mountain Farm Credit making loans to farmers but later worked for Bollinger Realty World. He was a member of the Gamewell Ruritan Club, a Caldwell Extension Office Board Member, and a Total Forest Park Board Member. Gerald gave 91 pints of blood to the Red Cross. He enjoyed and wrote music and playing the guitar. He loved to walk for exercise. Gerald was a people person and enjoyed country and bluegrass music.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Gloria Sprinkle Bothe, and a brother, David Sprinkle.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife, Judy Sprinkle of the home; his nieces, Angela Sizemore, April Oxentine, and Keri Revens; his nephew, Michael Bothe, Jr.; two great-nieces; six great-nephews; his sister-in-law, Maryanne Sprinkle; and a number of cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Little John UMC in Lenoir with the funeral service to follow at 4 p.m. Pastor Richard Irwin will officiate. Burial will be at 3 p.m., Saturday, May 27, 2023, at South River UMC Cemetery with full military honors accorded by Alexander County Veterans Honor Guard.

Memorials may be made to Amorem Hospice, 526 Pine Mountain Road, Hudson, NC 28638.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

