HELP WANTED

************

WANTED: Church Financial Secretary. Part-time Position 24 Hours Weekly; Knowledge in bookkeeping and payroll. Submit resume with references to Personnel Committee, PO Box 305, Taylorsville, NC 28681 or email resume to P. Scott Henson pastor.scotthenson@gmail.com

************

*PAVING FOREMAN *SCREED MAN *LUTE MAN *EQUIPMENT OPERATORS *GENERAL LABORERS *STRIPING & SEALCOAT CREW *CDL DRIVERS (will include some labor) Full-Time Positions Open Immediately. Competitive Pay. Paid Holidays. Health/Dental Insurance. Uniforms provided. Contact 828-441-1009 or email april@ppavinginc.com to apply.