LEGAL NOTICES

************

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

NOTICE OF RESALE

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

UNDER AND BY VIRTUE of the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Brenda Ruth Durmire Deal (now deceased); (Sloan Goforth, Guardian Ad Litem of the unknown heirs of Brenda Ruth Durmire Deal), dated February 17, 2011, and recorded in Book 547 at page 202 in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County; and under and by virtue of the authority vested in the undersigned as Substitute Trustee by that certain instrument recorded in Book 653 at Page 271 the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County; and under and by virtue of that certain Authorization, Findings and Order entered by the Clerk of Superior Court of Alexander County on September 16, 2022, and of record in File 22 SP 72, the undersigned did offer for sale the hereinafter described real property and sold same; and after the time allowed by law, the high bidder failed to comply with their bid, and the Clerk has issued an Order directing the undersigned to resell the said property.

NOW, THEREFORE, under and by virtue of the Order of the Clerk of Superior Court of Alexander County and by virtue of the power of sale contained in the aforesaid Deed of Trust, and after due notice having been given to those entitled to same, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at public auction, to the highest bidder, for cash, at the Courthouse door in Taylorsville, Alexander County, North Carolina, at 10:00 A.M., on May 25, 2023, the land conveyed in said Deed of Trust, the same being owned of record by Brenda Ruth Durmire Deal (now deceased), and being more particularly described as follows:

All that real property situated in the county of Alexander, State of North Carolina:

Being the same property conveyed to Brenda D. Deal by deed recorded 3/8/1991 in Book 318, page 758, Alexander County Registry, to which deed reference is hereby made for a more particular description of this property.

Property address 715 Black Oak Ridge Road

Parcel ID: 0025564.

Together with that certain mobile home located on the real property and known as a 1989 Palm, VIN Number VPNC5092A-B.

Together with all the buildings, fixtures and improvements thereon, and all rights, easements, hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging, including all heating, plumbing, ventilating, lighting goods, equipment and other tangible and intangible property, attached to or reasonably necessary to the use of such premises.

The aforesaid sale will be made subject to all encumbrances existing prior to the recording of the above-referenced Deed of Trust, including all valid and enforceable liens and also will be subject to all taxes and special assessments outstanding against the property.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representatives of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed.

The successful bidder at sale may be required to make an immediate cash deposit of the greater of five percent (5%) of the amount bid or Seven Hundred Fifty and no/100 Dollars ($750.00).

The upset bids procedure of North Carolina General Statute Section 45-21.27 is applicable to this sale.

The following applies if the property being sold is residential real property with less than 15 rental units, including single-family residential real property: (1) Pursuant to NCGS Section 45-21.29, the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold may issue an order of possession of the property in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession. (2) Any person who occupies residential real property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving this notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice [of termination] that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. The tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

This the 19th day of April, 2023.

Constantine H. Kutteh, II

Substitute Trustee

P.O. Box 1776

Statesville, NC 28687

704-873-2131

notice

may24-23c

************

Public Notice

The public will please take notice that the Town Board of the Town of Taylorsville has received and proposes to accept an offer to purchase for the sum of $26,000.00 the following property:

36 & 46 N. Center Street

Property Tax ID# E-7D 1402

Any person may, within 10 days from the publication of May 17, 2023 increase the bid by submitting in writing to the Town Clerk at 67 Main Ave. Dr. Taylorsville, N.C. 28681, an offer increasing the amount of the bid being considered by at least 10% of the first one thousand dollars ($1,000.00) and 5% of the remainder, accompanied by a bid deposit equal to 15% of the increased bid.

Yolanda T. Prince, Town Clerk

notice

may24-23c

************

Public Notice

The public will please take notice that the Town Board of the Town of Taylorsville has received and proposes to accept an offer to purchase for the sum of $100,000.00 each the following 2 properties:

a. 610 East Main Ave consisting of house & lot

Tax ID#E-7D-0096

b. 614 East Main Ave. consisting of house & lot

Tax ID#E-7D-0095

Any person may, within 10 days from the publication of May 17, 2023 increase the bid by submitting in writing to the Town Clerk at 67 Main Ave. Dr. Taylorsville, N.C. 28681, an offer increasing the amount of the bid being considered by at least 10% of the first one thousand dollars ($1,000.00) and 5% of the remainder, accompanied by a bid deposit equal to 15% of the increased bid.

Yolanda T. Prince, Town Clerk

notice

may24-23c

************

Public Notice

The proposed annual budget of Vaya Health LME/MCO for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023 will be presented to the Board of Directors in a public meeting of the Finance Committee at 3:00 p.m., and the full Board at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2023. The budget will be available for public review beginning May 22, 2023 at http://vayahealth.com/. The Board will hold a public hearing on the budget at 4:30 p.m. on June 22, 2023. Any persons wanting to offer public comment about the proposed budget may do so during the Public Comment portion of the June 22 meeting. Board meeting agendas with connection information are posted at https://www.vayahealth.com/get-to-know-us/board-of-directors/.

notice

may17-23c

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The public will hereby take notice that on Monday, June 5, 2023, the Alexander County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing to consider citizen comment on the proposed 2023-2024 Alexander County budget. The hearing will be held at 6:00 PM in Room 103 of the CVCC / Alexander Center in Taylorsville, NC.

All funds and departments will be considered including the General Fund, Water Funds, Revaluation, Capital Improvements, Emergency Telephone System Fund, and Solid Waste. In addition, budgets for all volunteer fire department districts will be considered including Bethlehem Fire, Wittenburg Fire, Hiddenite Fire, East Alexander Fire, Ellendale Fire, Sugar Loaf Fire, Central Alexander Fire, and Vashti Fire.

The proposed 2023-2024 budget has been submitted to the Board of Commissioners and filed with the Clerk to the Board. It is available for public inspection in the office of the Clerk to the Board at the County Administration Office, 621 Liledoun Road, Taylorsville, North Carolina between the hours of 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM Monday through Friday. For more information, call (828) 632-9332.

Jamie M. Starnes

Clerk to the Board

Alexander County

notice

may17-23c

************

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Greater Hickory Metropolitan Planning Organization will hold public meetings at the following times and locations for input regarding the 2050 Metropolitan Transportation Plan. This is a long range transportation plan that includes multi-modal elements.

Caldwell County Resource Center

120 Hospital Ave.,

Lenoir, NC 28645

May 30, 2023

from 4pm-6pm

Alexander Complex of the Catawba Valley

Community College

230 Industrial Blvd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

June 1, 2023

from 4pm-6pm

Morganton City Hall

305 E Union St # A100, Morganton, NC 28655

June 6, 2023

from 4pm-6pm

Ridgeview Branch Library

706 1st St SW,

Hickory NC 28602

June 7, 2023

from 4pm-6pm

In addition, on June 13, 2023, the MPO will hold a hearing and public meeting from 4 pm to 6 pm at Western Piedmont Council of Government offices to discuss and provide input on the MTP. The open comment period for the MTP will be from May 15, 2023 to 10 am on June 28, 2023. Please submit inquiries or input to averi.ritchie@wpcog.org or 828-485-4248.

notice

may17-23c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Nick Andrew Johnson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of August, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 11th day of May, 2023.

JOSEPH KALAB HARRINGTON

382 Cole Campbell Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

jun7-23p

************

PUBLICATION

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

In the Civil District Court

To: Jorge Angeles Mejia,

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Complaint for Absolute Divorce.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than June 26th, 2023, and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought.

This the 17th day of May, 2023.

Edward L. Hedrick, V

P.O. Box 1136

Taylorsville, NC 28681

notice

jun7-23c

************

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Special Proceedings No. 23 SP 124

Substitute Trustee: Philip A. Glass

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Date of Sale: May 18, 2023

Time of Sale: 11:00 a.m.

Place of Sale: Alexander County Courthouse

Description of Property: See Attached Description

Record Owners: Jason Sweet

Address of Property: 204

A L Fox Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Deed of Trust:

Book : 630 Page: 2250

Dated: September 17, 2020

Grantors: Jason Sweet

Original Beneficiary: Local Government Federal Credit Union

CONDITIONS OF SALE:

This sale is made subject to all unpaid taxes and superior liens or encumbrances of record and assessments, if any, against the said property, and any recorded leases. This sale is also subject to any applicable county land transfer tax, and the successful third party bidder shall be required to make payment for any such county land transfer tax.

A cash deposit of 5% of the purchase price will be required at the time of the sale. Any successful bidder shall be required to tender the full balance of the purchase price so bid in cash or certified check at the time the Substitute Trustee tenders to him a deed for the property or attempts to tender such deed, and should said successful bidder fail to pay the full balance purchase price so bid at that time, he shall remain liable on his bid as provided for in North Carolina General Statutes Section 45-21.30 (d) and (e). This sale will be held open ten (10) days for upset bids as required by law.

Residential real property with less than 15 rental units, including single-family residential real property: an order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

Dated: 4/21/23

Philip A. Glass, Substitute Trustee, Nodell, Glass & Haskell, L.L.P.

Posted on: 4/21/23

Exhibit A

BEGINNING on a stone set in the line of Cresent Land and Timber Corp., a common corner with the properties to be deeded to Max Fox (Deed Book reference Book 82, Page 499); thence with the line of Max Fox North 86 degrees 8 minutes 28 seconds East 303.2 feet to an iron; thence North 83 degrees 16 minutes 30 seconds East 465.95 feet to an iron located in the East boundary of a 40-foot right of way; thence with said right of way South 8 degrees 29 minutes 22 seconds East 130.44 feet to an iron; thence South 86 degrees 9 minutes 10 seconds West 772.54 feet to an iron in the line of Cresent Land and Timber Corp.; thence with its line North 7 degrees 22 minutes 43 seconds West 106.75 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 2.014 acres, more or less.

THERE IS ALSO CONVEYED HEREWITH the non-exclusive right and privilege to use a right of way to State Rod #1137 (Rink Dam Road), the East and Northern boundary of said right of way being more particularly described as follows, said right of way to be 30-feet in width following the first three (3) calls hereafter and a width of 60-feet thereafter extending to State Road #1137:

BEGINNING at a point, the Northwest corner of the above-described tract and running thence North 8 degrees 29 minutes 22 seconds East 130.44 feet to an iron, North 8 degrees 29 minutes 22 seconds West 20.01 feet to an iron, North 22 degrees 48 minutes 21 seconds West 62.15 feet to an iron, (hereinafter said right of way to be 60-feet in width) North 24 degrees 4 minutes 57 seconds West 33.80 feet to an iron, North 30 degrees 59 minutes 43 seconds West 38.84 feet to an iron, North 35 degrees 26 minutes 9 seconds West 43.04 feet to an iron, North 43 degrees 29 minutes 35 seconds West 45.99 feet to an iron, North 55 degrees 6 minutes 50 seconds West 52.06 feet to an iron, North 68 degrees 22 minutes 44 minutes West 45.00 feet to an iron, North 78 degrees 28 minutes 8 seconds West 93.87 feet to an iron, North 83 degrees 34 minutes 1 second West 144.38 feet to an iron, North 82 degrees 41 minutes 0 seconds West 100.0 feet to an iron, North 81 degrees 44 minutes 39 seconds West 146.96 feet to an iron, North 68 degrees 21 minutes 40 seconds West 14.11 feet to an iron, North 68 degrees 21 minutes 40 seconds West 37.9 feet to an iron, North 56 degrees 7 minutes 48 seconds West 49.73 feet to an iron, and North 46 degrees 29 minutes 41 seconds West 101.10 feet to a point in the right of way of State Road #1137.

FOR BACK TITLE see Deed recorded in Book 402 at Page 2361 of the Alexander County Registry, this being the same property and right of way therein conveyed.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and utility lines and rights of way in existence over, under or upon the above-described property.

PIN: 3746 56 5150

Property Address: 204 A L Fox Rd. Taylorsville, NC 28681

notice

may17-23c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Shelba Carter Pruett, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of August, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of May, 2023.

AMY ELIZABETH PRUETT

45 WildOak Circle

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

may31-23p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Effie Murphy White, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of August, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 3rd day of May, 2023.

DOROTHY MURPHY HUSKINS

89 Frosted Ln.

Burnsville, NC 28714

executor

may31-23p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Martha Reid Blakely, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Nannie Ruth Keever Reid, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of August 10th, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 8th day of May, 2023.

MARTHA REID BLAKELY

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

executrix

may31-23p

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 23 CvD 177

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Brenda Faye Alley, Unknown Spouse of Brenda Faye Alley, James Watt Warren, Unknown Spouse of James Watt Warren, Unknown Heirs at Law of Melvin Howard Warren, State of North Carolina, Lienholder

TO: Brenda Faye Alley, Unknown Spouse of Brenda Faye Alley, James Watt Warren, Unknown Spouse of James Watt Warren, Unknown Heirs at Law of Melvin Howard Warren, State of North Carolina, Lienholder

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

Beginning on an iron stake in the West margin of Sulphur Springs hard-surface highway, and runs Northward with the said margin of said highway 97 feet to an iron stake in the West margin of said highway; thence Westward 200 feet to an iron stake; thence Southward 200 feet to an iron stake; thence running Eastward 200 feet to the BEGINNING corner, containing 19,400 square feet, more or less, and being on the West side of the Sulphur Springs Highway.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0013993, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 333 Hiddenite Church Rd

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than June 20, 2023 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of May 2, 2023.

Hunter Frederick

Attorney for Plaintiff

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

notice

may24-23c

************

State of North Carolina In the General Court of Justice

Alexander County District Court Division 21 JT 26

In the Matter of: E. K.*

NOTICE OF PETITION TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS

*Minor child

To: The Unknown Father of E.K., a male child born 6/7/2021 in Iredell County to the child’s mother, Shelby Keeler, Respondent;

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a Termination of Parental Rights Petition has been filed with respect to the above-mentioned minor child in Alexander County. The purpose of this petition is to terminate the parental rights of the Unknown Respondent Father. You are directed to file a written answer to said petition within thirty (30) days after the date stated below. Upon your failure to answer or otherwise respond to this notice, a hearing will be conducted in Alexander County District Court where the relief specified above will be sought and such further orders entered with respect to the needs and welfare of said child, including the termination of your parental rights. If you are indigent, you are entitled to appointed counsel and you may contact the Clerk of Superior Court of Alexander County immediately to request counsel. Provisional counsel has been appointed and the appointment of provisional counsel will be reviewed by the court at the first hearing after service. This is a new case. Notice of the date, time, and place of the hearing will be mailed to an address provided upon the filing of your answer or 30 days from the date of service if no answer is filed. You may attend this hearing.

This the 3rd day of May, 2023.

Amanda C. Perez

604 7th St. S.W.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Tel.: (828) 632-1080

N.C. Bar No.: 53578

Attorney for Petitioner

notice

may17-23c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Ronald Steve Camp, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to present them to the undersigned at 1145 River Hills Court, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 14th day of August, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 3rd day of May 2023.

Kimberly Wilson Camp Executrix of the Estate of Ronald Steve Camp

Patrick, Harper & Dixon L.L.P.

PO Box 218

Hickory, NC 28603

executrix

may24-23c

************

CO-EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of Rachel Miller Shook, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of July, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 20th day of April, 2023.

DANA BEACH

P.O. Box 568

Taylorsville, NC 28681

TANYA COMER

P.O. Box 1362

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Robert N. Crosswhite, Attorney at Law

239 E. Broad Street

Statesville, NC 28677

(704) 873-7233

executor

may17-23c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Billy E. Hefner, Sr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of July, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 21st day of April, 2023.

BEVERLY H. KERLEY

15 Willow Oaks Ct.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

may17-23p

************

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

NOTICE

The undersigned, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of SYLVIA LORETTA AUSTIN HEFNER, late of ALEXANDER County, North Carolina;

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before August 15, 2023, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 20th day of April, 2023.

Dawn Hefner Shealy, Executor

ESTATE OF SYLVIA LORETTA AUSTIN HEFNER

PO Box 824

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Henry S. Morphis, Attorney

MORPHIS LAW & MEDIATION

Post Office Box 3149 Hickory, North Carolina 28603

(828) 328-5297

notice

may17-23c

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Sommer Shea Barlowe Baucom, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Mary Margaret Foster Barlowe, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of July 26th, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 24th day of April, 2023.

SOMMER SHEA BARLOWE BAUCOM

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

executrix

may17-23p

************

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

NOTICE

The undersigned, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of BILLY LAFAYETTE HEFNER, late of ALEXANDER County, North Carolina;

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before August 15, 2023, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 20th day of April, 2023.

Dawn Hefner Shealy, Executor

ESTATE OF BILLY LAFAYETTE HEFNER

PO Box 824

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Henry S. Morphis, Attorney

MORPHIS LAW & MEDIATION

Post Office Box 3149 Hickory, North Carolina 28603

(828) 328-5297

notice

may17-23c