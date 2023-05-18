Alex Sports Hall taking nominations

The Alexander County Sports Hall of Fame is currently taking nominations for the 11th class of inductees. The tenth Hall of Fame Class was inducted in November 2022. Above, the Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022 is pictured above from the left: Mickey Moree, Joel Harbinson, Gene Chapman, and Bobby Brown. Nominations for this year’s class will be accepted through June 1, 2023. Nomination forms are available online at https://www.alexander.k12.nc.us/Page/7615.