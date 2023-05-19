Hiddenite woman dies in collision

On Saturday, May 13, at approximately 6:20 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Catawba County on NC 16 near St. Johns Church Road, accrding to Master Trooper Christopher M. Casey. A 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling south on NC 16, crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with a northbound 2011 Mitsubishi Galant.

The driver of the Cobalt, Elizabeth Rose Bushatz, 35, of Hiddenite, was transported by medical helicopter to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries. She was not restrained by a seatbelt.

The driver of the Galant, George Chee Xiong, 29, of Taylorsville, and a passenger were transported by EMS to Catawba Valley Medical Center, with non-life-threatening injuries, Casey said.

NC 16 was closed in the area for over an hour during the on-scene investigation. The initial investigation indicates excessive speed to be the contributing circumstance in the collision.