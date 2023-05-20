Timothy Scott Tidwell, 58, passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at his residence in Alexander County.

He was born to the late Robert W. Tidwell and Jacquelyn Cecile Valek Tidwell on Tuesday, July 28, 1964, in Miami-Dade County, Florida. Mr. Tidwell worked as a welder. During his free time, he enjoyed racing, fishing, sports, and listening to country music.

Those left to cherish the memories of Timothy include his wife of 38 years, Debbie Steffen Tidwell; sons, Jason Tidwell (Harriet) and Eric Tidwell (Jennifer); brother, Dan Lentz (Ilene); grandchildren, Raegan Tidwell, Nicholas Tidwell, Noah Tidwell, and Nolan Tidwell; father and mother-in-law, Jack and Carol Steffen; sister-in-law, Tina Vivona (Ross); brother-in-law, Rich Steffen (Jennifer); and his German Shepherd, Maya.

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alexander Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.