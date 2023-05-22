Gayle Bowman Friday, 82, of Taylorsville, passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023, at her home.

She was born March 21, 1941, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Crowson Burke Bowman and Wilma Fox Bowman.

She was a housewife, mother, and a member of Liledoun Baptist Church but attended Antioch Baptist Church. She enjoyed her family; they were her life, especially the grandchildren.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her husband of 63 years, Wilson Friday of the home; her daughter, Valerie Friday Younts (Ron); her son, Burke Friday (Heather); her grandchildren, Canzada Friday, Brianna Friday, AbaGayle Younts-Vannoy (Will), and Byron Wilson Younts; and a number of other family members and friends.

No services are planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Becomers Sunday School Class at Antioch Baptist Church.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Gayle Bowman Friday.