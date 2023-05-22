James Gilbert Canter, 75, of Hiddenite, passed away on May 22, 2023, at Pineville Rehabilitation and Living Center after an extended illness.

Gilbert was born May 4, 1948, in Alexander County, to the late Vinna Canter Joines. Gilbert was in the Marines, and he was a carpenter. Gilbert was also of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Lloyd Canter, and two sisters, Linda Fox and Doris Louise Joines Alton.

Those left to cherish his memory include three brothers, Junior Allen Canter of Taylorsville, Gene Canter of Canton, and Jackie Dale Joines of Taylorsville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service will be conducted Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 4:00 p.m., at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Tim Jolly will officiate. The family will receive friends Thursday, May 25, 2023, 3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., at the Church Cemetery with full Military Rites.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Canter Family.