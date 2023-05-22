Lynda “Carole” Watts, 80, passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023, at her home in Alexander County.

She was born to the late James Hugh Watts and Josephine Bumgarner Watts on Wednesday, October 28, 1942, in Alexander County. When she was younger, Carole was a state champion in archery.

Ms. Watts was a member of Lebanon Baptist Church. Carole taught pottery classes and also made and sold the pottery she created. Carole had her own wallpaper and interior design business. She enjoyed painting and fishing. Carole loved her family and cherished spending time with them.

Those left to cherish the memories of Carole include her son, Lowell Bryan Watts of Taylorsville; daughter, Rebecca Bailey Watts; a brother, Jimmie P. Watts of Taylorsville; and a sister, Shirley Dockery of Mooresboro.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.