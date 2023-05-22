Mary Ann Smith McAlpin, 85, of Taylorsville, went to be with her Lord and Savior and family on Monday, May 22, 2023.

Mary Ann was born July 16, 1937, in Catawba County, the daughter of the late Lloyd and Mable Mayberry.

She had worked at Carolina Glove Mill and later for Alexvale Furniture as a cloth cutter. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, where she loved the Lord and her church family. She loved people and people loved her. She enjoyed baking, especially pumpkin pies and coconut cakes. Mary Ann enjoyed word searches, coloring, and working in her flowers. She loved her family and getting together with them.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie McAlpin; daughter, Barbara Smith; grandson, Ethan Jonas; and sisters, Shirley Pennell and Barbara Mayberry.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her son, Richard Smith; her daughters, Joy Billings (Allen), Susan Starnes, Angela Johnson, and Darlene Jonas (Mitchell); her grandchildren, Tiphanie Billings, Ashely Pope, Christopher Starnes, Christian Jonas, Chase Johnson, Isaac Jonas, Stacey Pope, Candace Johnson, and Elisha Jonas; her great-grandchildren, Mikayla Nall, Skyler Billings, and Adeline Johnson; her half-sisters, Lottie Mayberry and Shelia Dutton; her half-brother, Howard Mayberry; her step-brothers, Fred Blomeier and Lloyd Payung; her nieces, Lisa Pennell and Linda Pruitt; and a number of great-nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, May 26, 2023, at Calvary Baptist Church. Pastor Stephen Dagenhart and Pastor Taylor Miller will officiate. Burial will follow in the Liledoun Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Adams Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Gordon Hospice House.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Mary Ann Smith McAlpin.