HELP WANTED

*PAVING FOREMAN *SCREED MAN *LUTE MAN *EQUIPMENT OPERATORS *GENERAL LABORERS *STRIPING & SEALCOAT CREW *CDL DRIVERS (will include some labor) Full-Time Positions Open Immediately. Competitive Pay. Paid Holidays. Health/Dental Insurance. Uniforms provided. Contact 828-441-1009 or email april@ppavinginc.com to apply.

The Town of Taylorsville has an opening for temporary part-time workers for seasonal help with mowing from April through October totaling 24 hours per week. Rate of pay = $14.33/hr. Applications are available at Town Hall or www.taylorsvillenc.com.

Seeking rising high school juniors or seniors for a 9-week Summer Internship program for the Town of Taylorsville from June 12th, 2023, until August 14th, 2023, with 1 week off for vacation. The program will introduce the interns to all aspects of the public works department within Town Government such as the water system, sewer system, the waste treatment plant, cemetery, maintenance and parks departments. The pay rate will be $12.00 per hour and a minimum of 30 hours per week. Please apply at Town Hall or go to www.taylorsvillenc.com for an application.