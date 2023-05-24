LEGAL NOTICES

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Patsy W. Peak, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Iva Nell Hicks, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of August 24th, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 17th day of May, 2023.

PATSY W. PEAK

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

administrator

jun14-23p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Gail Bowman Hammer, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 24th day of August, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 17th day of May, 2023.

BRYNNE BEAVER

751 Wiggins Rd

Mooresville, NC 28115

administrator

jun14-23p

************

RACHEL JUANITA BOWMAN

411 BLOWING ROCK BLVD #111

LENOIR NC 28645-4407

You are here-by notified that the Alexander County Board of Commissioners having ordered you as the legal owner of the property located at 415 Greenlea Circle at an open Public Hearing Held October 13,2021, and you as the owner of public record, having failed to comply with this order has ordered the Abatement of all violations at this property.

Therefore in accordance with North Carolina General Statute 160D-1125 (b) the Alexander County Board of Commissioners has authorized the demolition of any structures at the address known as 415 Greenlea Circle, Taylorsville NC also known Tax Parcel #0004173. Pursuant to North Carolina General Statute 160D-1125(d) the amounts incurred by Alexander County NC will become a lien against this property.

Alexander County has retained the services of private contractors to abate all violations. Abatement will take place on or After June 1, 2023.

notice

may24-23c

************

TOWN OF TAYLORSVILLE

PUBLIC NOTICE

The public will take notice that the Town Council of the Town of Taylorsville will hold two Public Hearings in the Council Chambers of Taylorsville Town Hall on Monday June 5, 2023 at 5:00 pm and Tuesday June 27th, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. The purpose of the hearings will be to hear comments from Town citizens regarding the proposed annual budget for Fiscal Year 2023/2024. A copy of the proposed budget will be available for public inspection beginning May 24th, 2023 at Town Hall.

Yolanda T. Prince

Town Clerk

notice

may31-23c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Rodney Scott Simpson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 24th day of August, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 18th day of May, 2023.

AMANDA LYNN SIMPSON

1182 County Home Rd

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

jun14-23p

************

Alexander County

Partnership for Children Accepting 2 year bids for Smart Start Services

The Alexander County Partnership for Children issued a Request for Proposals for Smart Start funded activities that will provide services to children (0-5) and their families in Alexander County for a two year period beginning July 1, 2023. Specific activities included in the request are Child Care Resource & Referral, Circle of Security, and Play to Learn.

Any interested agency or organization may obtain a copy of the full Request for Proposals document at the ACPC office. All proposals must be received by 4:00 pm, May 30, 2023. Interested parties should contact Paula Cline, Executive Director, at 828-632-3799 or paula@alexanderchildren.org for activity specific information.

notice

may24-23c

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

TAYLORSVILLE TOWN COUNCIL

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held at a meeting of the Taylorsville Town Council to be held in the Council Chambers of the Taylorsville Town Hall in Taylorsville, North Carolina, at 67 Main Ave., on Monday, June 5, 2023, 5:00 p.m. upon the question of the following:

1. Rezoning Petition (RZ) 23-03 – Request by Timmy Stikeleather for the rezoning of approximately 3.17 acres of property located at 966 Liledoun Rd. from General Residential (R-2) to Highway Commercial (H-C). The subject property is further identified as PIN 3759-03-8209 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

2. Rezoning Petition (RZ) 23-04 – Request by Steve Davidson for the rezoning of approximately 1.7 acres of property located at 468 6th Street SW from Highway Industrial (H-I) to General Residential (R-2). The subject property is further identified as PIN 3759-34-1699 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

3. Rezoning Petition (RZ) 23-05 – Request by Nelson McCreary for the rezoning of approximately .88 acres of property located on Galaxie Dr. from General Business (B-2) to General Residential (R-2). The subject property is further identified as PIN 3759-44-6300 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

4. Rezoning Petition (RZ) 23-07 – Request by Billy Loudermelk & Others for the rezoning of approximately 14.81 acres of property located on US 64 and Carolina Ln. from Suburban Residential (R-3) and Residential (R-20) to Residential-Agricultural (RA-20). The subject properties are further identified as PIN 3769-23-9543, 3769-23-4582, 3769-23-0109, 3769-13-6151, 3769-12-4915, and 3769-13-3178 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

Notice is further given that complete copies of the said proposal(s) and copies of this notice are now and will remain on file at the office of the Planning and Development Department in the said location until the time for said public hearing for the inspection of all interested citizens. For information regarding the above listed items contact the Planning Division at (828) 632-1000.

notice

may31-23c

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ALEXANDER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held at a meeting of the Alexander County Board of Commissioners to be held at CVCC – Alexander County Center for Education – 345 Industrial Blvd, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on Monday, June 5, 2023, 6:00 p.m. upon the question of the following:

1. Rezoning Petition (RZ) 23-06 – Request by Alexander County for the rezoning of approximately 3.75 acres of property located at the intersection NC HWY 16 N and Old Wilkesboro Rd. from Residential- Agricultural (RA-20) to Highway Commercial (H-C). The subject property is further identified as PIN 3851-13-1435 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

2. Rezoning Petition (RZ) 23-07 – Request by Billy Loudermelk & Others for the rezoning of approximately 14.81 acres of property located on US 64 and Carolina Ln. from Suburban Residential (R-3) and Residential (R-20) to Residential-Agricultural (RA-20). The subject properties are further identified as PIN 3769-23-9543, 3769-23-4582, 3769-23-0109, 3769-13-6151, 3769-12-4915, and 3769-13-3178 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

Notice is further given that complete copies of the said proposal(s) and copies of this notice are now and will remain on file at the office of the Planning and Development Department in the said location until the time for said public hearing for the inspection of all interested citizens. For information regarding the above listed items contact the Planning Division at (828) 632-1000.

notice

may31-23c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Pauline Delevante Love, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 24th day of August, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 22nd day of May, 2023.

LINDA MARIE TOURINO

4148 Valley Trail

Morganton, NC 28655

executor

jun14-23p

************

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

NOTICE OF RESALE

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

UNDER AND BY VIRTUE of the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Brenda Ruth Durmire Deal (now deceased); (Sloan Goforth, Guardian Ad Litem of the unknown heirs of Brenda Ruth Durmire Deal), dated February 17, 2011, and recorded in Book 547 at page 202 in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County; and under and by virtue of the authority vested in the undersigned as Substitute Trustee by that certain instrument recorded in Book 653 at Page 271 the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County; and under and by virtue of that certain Authorization, Findings and Order entered by the Clerk of Superior Court of Alexander County on September 16, 2022, and of record in File 22 SP 72, the undersigned did offer for sale the hereinafter described real property and sold same; and after the time allowed by law, the high bidder failed to comply with their bid, and the Clerk has issued an Order directing the undersigned to resell the said property.

NOW, THEREFORE, under and by virtue of the Order of the Clerk of Superior Court of Alexander County and by virtue of the power of sale contained in the aforesaid Deed of Trust, and after due notice having been given to those entitled to same, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at public auction, to the highest bidder, for cash, at the Courthouse door in Taylorsville, Alexander County, North Carolina, at 10:00 A.M., on May 25, 2023, the land conveyed in said Deed of Trust, the same being owned of record by Brenda Ruth Durmire Deal (now deceased), and being more particularly described as follows:

All that real property situated in the county of Alexander, State of North Carolina:

Being the same property conveyed to Brenda D. Deal by deed recorded 3/8/1991 in Book 318, page 758, Alexander County Registry, to which deed reference is hereby made for a more particular description of this property.

Property address 715 Black Oak Ridge Road

Parcel ID: 0025564.

Together with that certain mobile home located on the real property and known as a 1989 Palm, VIN Number VPNC5092A-B.

Together with all the buildings, fixtures and improvements thereon, and all rights, easements, hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging, including all heating, plumbing, ventilating, lighting goods, equipment and other tangible and intangible property, attached to or reasonably necessary to the use of such premises.

The aforesaid sale will be made subject to all encumbrances existing prior to the recording of the above-referenced Deed of Trust, including all valid and enforceable liens and also will be subject to all taxes and special assessments outstanding against the property.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representatives of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed.

The successful bidder at sale may be required to make an immediate cash deposit of the greater of five percent (5%) of the amount bid or Seven Hundred Fifty and no/100 Dollars ($750.00).

The upset bids procedure of North Carolina General Statute Section 45-21.27 is applicable to this sale.

The following applies if the property being sold is residential real property with less than 15 rental units, including single-family residential real property: (1) Pursuant to NCGS Section 45-21.29, the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold may issue an order of possession of the property in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession. (2) Any person who occupies residential real property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving this notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice [of termination] that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. The tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

This the 19th day of April, 2023.

Constantine H. Kutteh, II

Substitute Trustee

P.O. Box 1776

Statesville, NC 28687

704-873-2131

notice

may24-23c

************

Public Notice

The public will please take notice that the Town Board of the Town of Taylorsville has received and proposes to accept an offer to purchase for the sum of $26,000.00 the following property:

36 & 46 N. Center Street

Property Tax ID# E-7D 1402

Any person may, within 10 days from the publication of May 17, 2023 increase the bid by submitting in writing to the Town Clerk at 67 Main Ave. Dr. Taylorsville, N.C. 28681, an offer increasing the amount of the bid being considered by at least 10% of the first one thousand dollars ($1,000.00) and 5% of the remainder, accompanied by a bid deposit equal to 15% of the increased bid.

Yolanda T. Prince, Town Clerk

notice

may24-23c

************

Public Notice

The public will please take notice that the Town Board of the Town of Taylorsville has received and proposes to accept an offer to purchase for the sum of $100,000.00 each the following 2 properties:

a. 610 East Main Ave consisting of house & lot

Tax ID#E-7D-0096

b. 614 East Main Ave. consisting of house & lot

Tax ID#E-7D-0095

Any person may, within 10 days from the publication of May 17, 2023 increase the bid by submitting in writing to the Town Clerk at 67 Main Ave. Dr. Taylorsville, N.C. 28681, an offer increasing the amount of the bid being considered by at least 10% of the first one thousand dollars ($1,000.00) and 5% of the remainder, accompanied by a bid deposit equal to 15% of the increased bid.

Yolanda T. Prince, Town Clerk

notice

may24-23c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Nick Andrew Johnson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of August, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 11th day of May, 2023.

JOSEPH KALAB HARRINGTON

382 Cole Campbell Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

jun7-23p

************

PUBLICATION

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

In the Civil District Court

To: Jorge Angeles Mejia,

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Complaint for Absolute Divorce.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than June 26th, 2023, and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought.

This the 17th day of May, 2023.

Edward L. Hedrick, V

P.O. Box 1136

Taylorsville, NC 28681

notice

jun7-23c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Shelba Carter Pruett, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of August, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of May, 2023.

AMY ELIZABETH PRUETT

45 WildOak Circle

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

may31-23p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Effie Murphy White, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of August, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 3rd day of May, 2023.

DOROTHY MURPHY HUSKINS

89 Frosted Ln.

Burnsville, NC 28714

executor

may31-23p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Martha Reid Blakely, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Nannie Ruth Keever Reid, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of August 10th, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 8th day of May, 2023.

MARTHA REID BLAKELY

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

executrix

may31-23p

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 23 CvD 177

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Brenda Faye Alley, Unknown Spouse of Brenda Faye Alley, James Watt Warren, Unknown Spouse of James Watt Warren, Unknown Heirs at Law of Melvin Howard Warren, State of North Carolina, Lienholder

TO: Brenda Faye Alley, Unknown Spouse of Brenda Faye Alley, James Watt Warren, Unknown Spouse of James Watt Warren, Unknown Heirs at Law of Melvin Howard Warren, State of North Carolina, Lienholder

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

Beginning on an iron stake in the West margin of Sulphur Springs hard-surface highway, and runs Northward with the said margin of said highway 97 feet to an iron stake in the West margin of said highway; thence Westward 200 feet to an iron stake; thence Southward 200 feet to an iron stake; thence running Eastward 200 feet to the BEGINNING corner, containing 19,400 square feet, more or less, and being on the West side of the Sulphur Springs Highway.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0013993, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 333 Hiddenite Church Rd

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than June 20, 2023 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of May 2, 2023.

Hunter Frederick

Attorney for Plaintiff

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

notice

may24-23c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Ronald Steve Camp, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to present them to the undersigned at 1145 River Hills Court, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 14th day of August, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 3rd day of May 2023.

Kimberly Wilson Camp Executrix of the Estate of Ronald Steve Camp

Patrick, Harper & Dixon L.L.P.

PO Box 218

Hickory, NC 28603

executrix

may24-23c