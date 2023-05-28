David Alan Craig, 66, of Taylorsville, passed away on May 28, 2023, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital after an extended illness.

David was born December 7, 1956, in Catawba County, to the late Milton A. Craig and Nancy Powell Wilkie. David worked in landscaping and he was a member of Lighthouse Ministries. David loved to hunt and fish, he loved NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt. David’s favorite TV show was Gunsmoke and his favorite song was “Kiss an Angel Good Mornin’.”

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Cecil Craig, and a sister, Cynthia Lynn Wilkie.

Those left to cherish his memory include two sons, Jason Lee Craig and wife Jessica of North Wilkesboro, and David Alan Craig Jr.; five daughters, Jennifer Craig and husband Mark of North Wilkesboro, Melissa Land and husband Stephen of Galax, Virginia, Kayla Craig and husband Jordan of Taylorsville, Hannah Craig and husband Issac of Taylorsville, and Gracie Craig of Taylorsville; three brothers, Buddy Craig of Taylorsville, Roger Craig and wife Jane of Hickory, and “Big Ugly” Ronnie Wilkie and wife Ann of Taylorsville; two sisters, Faye Manuel and husband John of Hickory, and Paulette Wilkie of Clemmons; 13 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 4:00 p.m., at Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Jessie Hamlet will officiate. The Family will receive friends Saturday, June 3, 2023, 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., at Chapman Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service at Stony Point Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Chapman Funeral Home, 158 Stony Point School Rd., Stony Point, NC 28678.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Craig Family.