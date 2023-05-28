Geraldine Hicks Grant, 86, of Statesville, passed away on May 28, 2023, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville.

Geraldine was born September 22, 1936, in Iredell County, to the late Robert Hicks and Geneva Hicks. Geraldine once was a beautician and worked for Statesville Auto Auction for 30 years. Geraldine was of the Baptist faith.

Those left to cherish her memory include a brother, Gary Hicks of Statesville, and a sister, Brenda Mahler of Statesville.

A graveside service will be conducted Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 12:00 p.m., at Hams Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Clergy Dale Hager will officiate. The family will not receive friends.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Grant Family.