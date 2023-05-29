LOST & FOUND By Editor | May 29, 2023 | 1 ************ MISSING – Male Chocolate Lab, 1-year old, wearing orange collar with no ID, in the area along Rocky Face Church Road, Pressley Road, and Country Road. He is very loved. Please call anytime, 828-302-0071. Posted in Lost & Found 1 Comment Cindy Humphries on December 26, 2018 at 4:01 pm Many thanks to the kind gentleman that found my beloved dog. Thank you so much kind sir… 🙂 Reply Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply.
Many thanks to the kind gentleman that found my beloved dog. Thank you so much kind sir… 🙂