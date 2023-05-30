Gene “Earl” Smith, 65, of Taylorsville, passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

He was born January 19, 1958, the son of the late Raymond Smith and Elizabeth Higgenbothem Smith.

He was a truck driver for most of his working career and attended East Taylorsville Baptist Church. He enjoyed working in bead work and crafts of all kinds. He also enjoyed fishing and motorcycle riding and loved to make people laugh.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandchild, Emily Carroll.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife for almost 39 years, Donna Durmire Smith; his daughters, Rebecca “Becky” Carroll and Shirley Smith, both of Statesville; his son, David Smith (Nicole) of Hudson; his grandchildren, Matthew Carroll, Jayden Parker, Colton Queen, Fiona Keener, and Heidi Keener; his brothers, Barry Smith (Lisa) of Franklin, Brian Smith, and Danny Smith, both of Dade City, Florida.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

