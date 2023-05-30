Robert Lewis Hicks, 80, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Carolina Caring Hospice following a period of declining health.

Lewis was born January 24, 1943, in Watauga County, to the late William Arnie Hicks and Lena Pearl Harmon Hicks.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Claude Harmon, Don Hicks, and Carson Hicks; and sisters, Ruth Shook and Maxie Ward Brown.

Lewis started his career in the construction field working for Barry LaFone. He built many houses with him until he decided that he needed a more stable income to support his growing family. He began working at Distinction Furniture, working his way up from running machines to Plant Manager. He later retired from Hickory White Furniture.

Lewis will be remembered as an exceptional woodworker. He built cradles and rocking chairs for his family members, with no nails, using bark for the lace. He never met a stranger and helped everyone he could.

He loved gardening and spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren. He did not like flying, however, he loved his granddaughter enough to overcome his fears so that he could go visit her. That’s just the kind of man he was. He always provided for his family and took care of them the best way he knew how. He will be missed by everyone who knew him.

He leaves behind his wife, Mary (Mickey) Hicks; son, Robert (Bobby) Hicks and wife Laura; daughter, Lisa Little and husband Mike; sisters, Corajane Shore and Kathy Bolick; brother, Virgil Hicks and wife Deloris; grandchildren, Susanne McBryer and husband Chris, Melissa Clark and husband Mike, Brandon Little, Hayley Ippolito and husband Peter, and Allie Little; and great-grandchildren, Andrea Hicks, Ava McBryer, Isabella McBryer, Joshua Clark, Jake Clark, and Giovanna Ippolito.

A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Freedom Independent Baptist Church with the Rev. Jobie Borders officiating. Interment will follow in the Freedom Independent Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends thirty minutes prior to the service at Freedom Independent Baptist Church.

