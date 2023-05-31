Free concert Saturday, June 3

The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center’s 2023 Summer on the Square Concert series kicks off Saturday, June 3, 7 p.m., with a free concert by Carson Peters & Iron Mountain on the Rotary Performance Stage at Alexander County Courthouse Park.

The band has quickly become one of the most hottest bluegrass bands in the business, making numerous trips to the esteemed Grand Ole Opry and multiple international appearances. In addition to his Bluegrass career, Carson Peters is among the group of country music traditionalists making a comeback to the Nashville Scene. At only 19 years old, Carson has made national TV appearances, including NBC’s “The Voice” in 2021.

The band is made up of Carson and Jamie Peters from Piney Flat, TN, a father and son duo; Ben and Eric Marshall from Mount Airy, NC, another father and son duo; Austin Tate from Marion, VA; and James McDowell from Hendersonville, NC. The boys give GOD all of the glory for allowing them to accomplish what they have, and trust his plan to guide them through the future.

Summer on the Square concerts are held in addition to the county sponsored concerts in downtown Taylorsville (101 West Main Ave.) at 7 pm, rain or shine, with food trucks available onsite. Upcoming shows are July 22 (ShakeDown) and August 26 (The Night Move Band).

This concert series is provided through partnership with Alexander County Government, The Town of Taylorsville, and the NC Arts Council, with funding from the National Endowment of The Arts.