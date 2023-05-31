HELP WANTED

************

*PAVING FOREMAN *SCREED MAN *LUTE MAN *EQUIPMENT OPERATORS *GENERAL LABORERS *STRIPING & SEALCOAT CREW *CDL DRIVERS (will include some labor) Full-Time Positions Open Immediately. Competitive Pay. Paid Holidays. Health/Dental Insurance. Uniforms provided. Contact 828-441-1009 or email april@ppavinginc.com to apply.

Reavis Refrigeration

PO Box 147

Harmony, NC 28634

704-546-2314

HEATING AND AIR/REFRIGERATION TECHNICIAN NEEDED

If you have what it takes and you are looking for a career and not just a job, we are always looking for that specific person. We are a local HVAC / refrigeration company looking for long-term installers and service technicians. We have competitive salaries and benefits. Please contact us at 704-546-2314 and email your resume to reavisrefrigeration@yahoo.com.