LEGAL NOTICES

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

FILE NUMBER: 23 SP 39

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a certain Deed of Trust executed by PAMELA J WESTON payable to ADVANCED FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. , Lender, to DENNIS F. HARDIMAN OF BRISTOL COUNTY , RI, Trustee, dated August 22, 2003, and recorded in Book 457, Page 1641 and further modified by Agreement recorded on August 31, 2017 in Book 601, Page 2343 of the Alexander County Public Registry by Goddard & Peterson, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, default having been made in the terms of agreement set forth by the loan agreement secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Goddard & Peterson, PLLC, , having been substituted as Successor Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Official Records of Alexander County, North Carolina, in Book 656, Page 1797, and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door in Alexander County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, on Friday, June 16 at 11:00 AM and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in the County of Alexander, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER(S): 0000294

ADDRESS: 190 BARNES LANE STONY POINT, NC 28678

ALL THAT CERTAIN LOT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATED IN SHARPES TOWNSHIP, ALEXANDER COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING ON AN IRON STAKE LOCATED ON THE SOUTH EDGE OF THE RIGHT OF WAY OF STATE ROAD #1489, BARNES DRIVE, SAID BEGINNING POINT BEING A COMMON CORNER OF LOT NO. 25 AND 26 OF THE G.F. BARNES SUBDIVISION PROPERTY AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 43 OF THE ALEXANDER COUNTY REGISTRY, AND RUNNING THENCE WITH THE EDGE OF THE RIGHT OF WAY OF SAID ROAD SOUTH 46 DEGREES 25’ WEST 109.75 FEET TO AN IRON STAKE, A COMMON CORNER WITH LOT NO. 27; THENCE SOUTH 45 DEGREES 58’ EAST 189.1 FEET TO AN IRON STAKE LOCATED WITHIN A 6 FOOT RIGHT OF WAY; THENCE NORTH 45 DEGREES 28’ EAST 100 FEET TO AN IRON STAKE, A COMMON CORNER WITH LOT NO. 25; THENCE NORTH 43 DEGREES 0’ WEST 187.3 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND BEING ALL OF LOT NO. 26 OF G.F. BARNES SUBDIVISION AS PER PLAT RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 43, ALEXANDER COUNTY REGISTRY.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO PAMELA J. WESTON BY DEED FROM STEPHEN A. JOHNSON AND WIFE, MARTHA C. JOHNSON, RECORDED 01/07/1993 IN DEED BOOK 344 PAGE 540

TAX ID# 0000353

PRESENT RECORD OWNER(S): HEIRS OF PAMELA J WESTON

Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in N.C.G.S. §45-21.23.

Should the property be purchased by a third party, that party must pay the excise tax, as well as the court costs of Forty-Five Cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by N.C.G.S. §7A-308(a)(1).

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition are expressly disclaimed. Also, this property is being sold subject to all taxes, special assessments, and prior liens or prior encumbrances of record and any recorded releases. Said property is also being sold subject to applicable Federal and State laws.

A deposit of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in its sole discretion, if it believes the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Additional Notice for Residential Property with Less than 15 rental units, including Single-Family Residential Real Property: An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may after receiving the notice of foreclosure sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in this notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE, except as stated below in the instance of bankruptcy protection.

IF YOU ARE UNDER THE PROTECTION OF THE BANKRUPTCY COURT OR HAVE BEEN DISCHARGED AS A RESULT OF A BANK-RUPTCY PROCEEDING, THIS NOTICE IS GIVEN TO YOU PURSUANT TO STATUTORY REQUIREMENT AND FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES AND IS NOT INTENDED AS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT OR AS AN ACT TO COLLECT, ASSESS, OR RECOVER ALL OR ANY PORTION OF THE DEBT FROM YOU PERSONALLY.

Robertson, Anschutz, Schneid, Crane & Partners, PLLC

110 Frederick St, Suite 200

Greenville, South Carolina 29607

Phone: (470) 321-7112, Ext. 52157

Fax: 1-919-800-3528

RAS File Number: 22-064286

AMENDED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

18 SP 105

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a certain Deed of Trust made by Jeremy S. Cline and Tonya Danielle Cline (PRESENT RECORD OWNER(S): Jeremy S. Cline and Tonya Danielle Cline) to John C. Warren, Trustee(s), dated April 28, 2006, and recorded in Book No. 494, at Page 2346 in Alexander County Registry, North Carolina, default having been made in the payment of the promissory note secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Substitute Trustee Services, Inc. having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds Alexander County, North Carolina and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse Door in Taylorsville, Alexander County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, at 1:30 PM on June 16, 2023 and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in Hickory in the County of Alexander, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING on an iron stake in the line of James A. Ledford, said stake being located South 1 deg 53’ 19” West 122 3 feet from an old iron stake, Wendell Wortman’s Southeast corner in the line of James Ledford, and runs South 1 deg 53’ 19” West 261.09 feet with the Ledford line to an iron stake, thence South 51 deg 53’ 15” West 161.91 feet to a point in the center of Heritage Farm Road (Secondary Road 1149), said point being indicated by an iron stake on the East side of the road 30 feet from said center, thence North 38 deg 06’ 45” West 200 feet with the center of Heritage Farm Road to a point in the center, said point being indicated by an iron stake on the East side of the road 30 feet from said center; thence North 51 deg 53’ 15” East 329.74 feet to the BEGINNING, containing 1 129 acres, more or less, and being described in accordance with survey of Bunton-Hefner Surveying Company dated May 21, 1997. Together with improvements located thereon; said property being located at 1241 Herritage Farm Road, Hickory, North Carolina. Grantor covenants and agrees that among the real property and certain improvements conveyed by this instrument is a manufactured home described as YEAR 2006; MAKE FLEETWOOD; SERIAL NUMBER: NCFL641A58136, said manufactured home is a permanent improvement to the real property and is permanently affixed as real estate.This is a portion of that property conveyed by Floyd W. Spencer, Widower of Marie Spencer, by and through his Attorney in Fact, Joyce Spencer Marlowe (Ledford), to the grantor herein by deed dated May 22, 1997 and recorded in Book 382 on Page 816, in the Alexander County Registry.

Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in N.C.G.S. §45-21.23.

Should the property be purchased by a third party, that party must pay the excise tax, as well as the court costs of Forty-Five Cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by N.C.G.S. §7A-308(a)(1).

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition are expressly disclaimed. Also, this property is being sold subject to all taxes, special assessments, and prior liens or prior encumbrances of record and any recorded releases. Said property is also being sold subject to applicable Federal and State laws.

A deposit of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in its sole discretion, if it believes the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Additional Notice for Residential Property with Less than 15 rental units, including Single-Family Residential Real Property

An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may after receiving the notice of foreclosure sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in this notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

c/o Hutchens Law Firm

P.O. Box 1028

4317 Ramsey Street

Fayetteville, North Carolina 28311

Phone No: (910) 864-3068

https://sales.hutchenslawfirm.com

Firm Case No: 1260040 – 12391

All Prospective Bidders for Alexander County Nutrition Program for the Elderly

Pursuant to General Statutes of North Carolina, Section 143-129 as amended, sealed bids to the conditions and specifications herein will be received by the Alexander County Department of Social Services, 604 7th St., SW, Taylorsville, North Carolina until 12:00 p.m. on the 26th Day of June, 2023. Sealed bids and proposals will be publicly opened and read on that date. Any bids received after 12:00 p.m. on this date will not be accepted.

Bids must be based on the Food Contract Specifications and Conditions in the Nutrition Bid Packet that can be picked at Alexander County Dept. of Social Services.

Bid proposals must be submitted in two sections:

1. A cost per meal (Use bid submitted form enclosed)

2. A Management Services Proposal (Use Management information

questionnaire enclosed)

Bids must be submitted on the forms located in the packet and a response provided to all items as indicated. Bids made otherwise will be subject to rejection. Bidders may provide additional information on extra pages that bear the bidders name and reference to the item being expanded upon.

The catering serving bid proposals received will be submitted to the governing body of the County Nutrition Project for which the Caterer submits a bid, for award or rejection of bids. Any contract awarded will be directly with the County Project.

Acceptance is contingent upon receipt of sufficient funds by the Project from Western Piedmont Council of Governments.

Proposals will be evaluated on the following points:

• Bidders qualifications

• Completeness and accuracy of the bid

• Bidders history of providing the service and past performance

• Service unit cost

We reserve the right to: request additional information or references accept or reject any or all bids, to accept proposals in whole or in part, and to award contract which in the opinion of the grantee, best serves the interest of the Project.

For further information regarding bidding procedures, contact Julie Sebastian, Adult Services Supervisor, Alexander County DSS, (828) 352-7670 or Susan Teague, Nutrition Supervisor, Alexander County DSS, (828) 352-7660.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Patsy W. Peak, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Iva Nell Hicks, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of August 24th, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 17th day of May, 2023.

PATSY W. PEAK

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Gail Bowman Hammer, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 24th day of August, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 17th day of May, 2023.

BRYNNE BEAVER

751 Wiggins Rd

Mooresville, NC 28115

TOWN OF TAYLORSVILLE

PUBLIC NOTICE

The public will take notice that the Town Council of the Town of Taylorsville will hold two Public Hearings in the Council Chambers of Taylorsville Town Hall on Monday June 5, 2023 at 5:00 pm and Tuesday June 27th, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. The purpose of the hearings will be to hear comments from Town citizens regarding the proposed annual budget for Fiscal Year 2023/2024. A copy of the proposed budget will be available for public inspection beginning May 24th, 2023 at Town Hall.

Yolanda T. Prince

Town Clerk

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Rodney Scott Simpson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 24th day of August, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 18th day of May, 2023.

AMANDA LYNN SIMPSON

1182 County Home Rd

Taylorsville, NC 28681

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

TAYLORSVILLE TOWN COUNCIL

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held at a meeting of the Taylorsville Town Council to be held in the Council Chambers of the Taylorsville Town Hall in Taylorsville, North Carolina, at 67 Main Ave., on Monday, June 5, 2023, 5:00 p.m. upon the question of the following:

1. Rezoning Petition (RZ) 23-03 – Request by Timmy Stikeleather for the rezoning of approximately 3.17 acres of property located at 966 Liledoun Rd. from General Residential (R-2) to Highway Commercial (H-C). The subject property is further identified as PIN 3759-03-8209 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

2. Rezoning Petition (RZ) 23-04 – Request by Steve Davidson for the rezoning of approximately 1.7 acres of property located at 468 6th Street SW from Highway Industrial (H-I) to General Residential (R-2). The subject property is further identified as PIN 3759-34-1699 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

3. Rezoning Petition (RZ) 23-05 – Request by Nelson McCreary for the rezoning of approximately .88 acres of property located on Galaxie Dr. from General Business (B-2) to General Residential (R-2). The subject property is further identified as PIN 3759-44-6300 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

4. Rezoning Petition (RZ) 23-07 – Request by Billy Loudermelk & Others for the rezoning of approximately 14.81 acres of property located on US 64 and Carolina Ln. from Suburban Residential (R-3) and Residential (R-20) to Residential-Agricultural (RA-20). The subject properties are further identified as PIN 3769-23-9543, 3769-23-4582, 3769-23-0109, 3769-13-6151, 3769-12-4915, and 3769-13-3178 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

Notice is further given that complete copies of the said proposal(s) and copies of this notice are now and will remain on file at the office of the Planning and Development Department in the said location until the time for said public hearing for the inspection of all interested citizens. For information regarding the above listed items contact the Planning Division at (828) 632-1000.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ALEXANDER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held at a meeting of the Alexander County Board of Commissioners to be held at CVCC – Alexander County Center for Education – 345 Industrial Blvd, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on Monday, June 5, 2023, 6:00 p.m. upon the question of the following:

1. Rezoning Petition (RZ) 23-06 – Request by Alexander County for the rezoning of approximately 3.75 acres of property located at the intersection NC HWY 16 N and Old Wilkesboro Rd. from Residential- Agricultural (RA-20) to Highway Commercial (H-C). The subject property is further identified as PIN 3851-13-1435 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

2. Rezoning Petition (RZ) 23-07 – Request by Billy Loudermelk & Others for the rezoning of approximately 14.81 acres of property located on US 64 and Carolina Ln. from Suburban Residential (R-3) and Residential (R-20) to Residential-Agricultural (RA-20). The subject properties are further identified as PIN 3769-23-9543, 3769-23-4582, 3769-23-0109, 3769-13-6151, 3769-12-4915, and 3769-13-3178 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

Notice is further given that complete copies of the said proposal(s) and copies of this notice are now and will remain on file at the office of the Planning and Development Department in the said location until the time for said public hearing for the inspection of all interested citizens. For information regarding the above listed items contact the Planning Division at (828) 632-1000.

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Pauline Delevante Love, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 24th day of August, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 22nd day of May, 2023.

LINDA MARIE TOURINO

4148 Valley Trail

Morganton, NC 28655

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Nick Andrew Johnson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of August, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 11th day of May, 2023.

JOSEPH KALAB HARRINGTON

382 Cole Campbell Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

PUBLICATION

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

In the Civil District Court

To: Jorge Angeles Mejia,

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Complaint for Absolute Divorce.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than June 26th, 2023, and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought.

This the 17th day of May, 2023.

Edward L. Hedrick, V

P.O. Box 1136

Taylorsville, NC 28681

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Shelba Carter Pruett, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of August, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of May, 2023.

AMY ELIZABETH PRUETT

45 WildOak Circle

Taylorsville, NC 28681

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Effie Murphy White, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of August, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 3rd day of May, 2023.

DOROTHY MURPHY HUSKINS

89 Frosted Ln.

Burnsville, NC 28714

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Martha Reid Blakely, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Nannie Ruth Keever Reid, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of August 10th, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 8th day of May, 2023.

MARTHA REID BLAKELY

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

