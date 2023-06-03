Debbie Pope Bennett, 61, of Statesville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville.

She was born in Iredell County on January 26, 1962, to Mr. Fairley R. Pope of Taylorsville and the late Ms. Suma (Fox) Pope Lambert.

Debbie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Mr. Clarence E. Bennett and her mother.

Debbie worked at Uni-Glass and also for Craftmaster Furniture as a seamstress for many years. She enjoyed sharing the word of God and loved her family more than anything. She loved spending time with her cats and dogs, watching her soap operas, and online shopping. She also enjoyed traveling.

Debbie was a loving, gentle soul and the humblest human being you will ever meet, always saw the good in people, and would give the shirt off her back to help them or anyone in need.

Left to cherish her memories are her father; two brothers, Danny Pope and Darren Pope (Cheryl); a step-brother, Rev. Connor Lambert; two step-sons, Christopher Brown (Valerie) of Statesville, and Brian Brown of Hiddenite; a step-daughter, Kenyana White (Vernon) of Wilkesboro; mother-in-law, Ms. Florence B. Wilson; her sisters-in-law, Frances Blount of Taylorsville, Betty Bennett of Statesville, Eartha Hoover (George) of Statesville, and Kim Stuart of Capital, Maryland; her brothers-in-law, Willie and Jonathan Bennett; 12 step-grandchildren; special friends, Gene T. Moore and Harvey Lackey; and a host of other relatives, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors, and friends.

The Home-Going Service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Robin Williams will officiate. Burial will follow at the Zion Chapel A.M.E. Church in Hiddenite. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service. The family will also greet neighbors and friends at 393 Wellman Road, Hiddenite.

Memorials may be made to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Debbie Pope Bennett.