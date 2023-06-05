Jerry Ray Young, 75, of Hickory, passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023, at Sherrills Ford Hospice House.

He was born December 11, 1947, in Valdese, the son of the late Harvey James Young and Betty Clo Townsend Young. He was a member of the LDS Church.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife of 58 years, Janet Lee Teague Young; his children, Lena Ralphs, James Dwayne Young, James Devin Throneburg, Amber Lynn Icard, Joseph Perry Young, Caitlyn Cunningham, and Sherri Ann Young; his brother, James Allen Young; and his sister, Renvia Crow.

No services are planned at this time.

