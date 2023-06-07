HELP WANTED
************
*PAVING FOREMAN *SCREED MAN *LUTE MAN *EQUIPMENT OPERATORS *GENERAL LABORERS *STRIPING & SEALCOAT CREW *CDL DRIVERS (will include some labor) Full-Time Positions Open Immediately. Competitive Pay. Paid Holidays. Health/Dental Insurance. Uniforms provided. Contact 828-441-1009 or email april@ppavinginc.com to apply.
************
Reavis Refrigeration
PO Box 147
Harmony, NC 28634
704-546-2314
HEATING AND AIR/REFRIGERATION TECHNICIAN NEEDED
If you have what it takes and you are looking for a career and not just a job, we are always looking for that specific person. We are a local HVAC / refrigeration company looking for long-term installers and service technicians. We have competitive salaries and benefits. Please contact us at 704-546-2314 and email your resume to reavisrefrigeration@yahoo.com.