Johnnie L. James, 75, of Taylorsville, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

He was born April 8, 1948, in Iredell County, the son of the late Harold Devon James and Annie Louise McDuffie James. He was a US Army veteran and was of the Baptist faith.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Devon Henry “Buster” James.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his son, Eric James (Heather Lambert); and his sister and caregiver, Shelby Mitchell (Randy).

There will be a Celebration of Life Service at 4 p.m., Saturday, June 10, 2023, in the Taylorsville City Cemetery with full military honors accorded by Alexander County Veterans Honor Guard. His lifelong friend, Rev. Mickey Moore, and Pastor Stephen Dagenhart will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in the Salisbury National Cemetery. The body will lie in state from 2-3:30 p.m. prior to the service at Adams Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will include Eric James, Scott Mitchell, Jason Harris, Grant Mitchell, and Landon Mitchell.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Johnnie James.