J. Rena Miller, 56, of Hiddenite, passed away peacefully with family by her side, on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Sherrills Ford Hospice House.

She was born October 9, 1966, in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of John Politakis, Jr. and the late Linda Gail McCoy Cole (Danny Dale Cole).

She was of the Christian faith and loved to hunt, do arts and crafts, and cook but, most of all, she was an amazing mom and sister that loved her family.

In addition to her father, John Politakis, Jr., and her step-father, Danny Dale Cole, those left to cherish and honor her memory include her daughter, Terra Pettry of Hiddenite; her son, John Pettry of Hiddenite; her grandchildren, Kaden and Corbin Ledford; her sisters, Angel Politakis Park (Greg) of Connelly Springs, Jennifer Politakis McKinney (T), and Kimberly Politakis Harvey (Max), all of Summerville, West Virginia; her brother, Jeffrey Cole of Stony Point; her nieces, Paige Cook, Gracie Park, and Michelle Cole; her nephew, Nathan Harrison Cole; her great-niece, Rylee Cook; and a number of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, June 12, 2023, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Greg Park will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, Taylorsville Chapter, c/o Kendra Dyson, 57 Kendra Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of J. Rena Miller.