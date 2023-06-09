Alden King RPh, 89, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2023, at The Berkeley in Morganton.

He was born in Hickory on December 18, 1933. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, and the mother of his children, Sarah B. King.

Alden graduated from Hickory High School, Wake Forest College, and UNC-Chapel Hill School of Pharmacy. He was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. He became an Eagle Scout under the mentorship of Mr. “AB” with Troop #1. Alden served six years in the Army National Guard Medical Unit in Catawba County.

After graduating from Chapel Hill, he returned to Hickory to join his father in partnership at King’s Drugs. In 1958, the drugstore was moved from Downtown Hickory to the Viewmont area. King’s Drugs was a staple in Hickory for over 75 years. After the Drug Store closed, Alden worked as a relief pharmacist for numerous pharmacies in the Piedmont area. He retired at age 82.

Alden was a lifelong learner and had many interests. He loved the Bethlehem Community where he lived for nearly 50 years. He opened Bethlehem Pharmacy in 1975 and partnered in the development of the Bethlehem Shopping Center and several housing developments. He loved the people and the community of Bethlehem.

Outside of his work, Alden had many interests. In his younger days, he fished the Bass Pro tournaments as an amateur. He and Blake Honeycutt owned two of the first Bass Ranger boats produced. He traveled from Mexico to Antarctica with his fishing buddies.

He also enjoyed golfing, real estate investments, and collections of various things that interested him. He was a walking encyclopedia of knowledge which he willingly shared. He never met a stranger. He was ready with a story anytime someone was around to listen.

His daughters and grandchildren were the most important people in his life. Alden loved all people from all walks of life.

He is survived by his beloved daughters, Ann Britt King and Leslie Lee King; grandchildren, William Alden Shisler (Claudia), Britt Ann Shisler, Zack McDade, Sophie McDade, and Brooke McDade; and his special friend, Joanne.

Special thanks to Medihome Hospice for the care they provided over the last year. The staff treated him with love and many friendships were made. After his injury in April, Alden moved to The Berkeley Assisted Living in Morganton. He was very happy there. We encourage you to consider them if the need arises.

A gathering of friends and family to honor and share stories about Alden will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, June 19, 2023, at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in the Jack Bass Memorial Building.

Alden’s final wish to all is, “The best way to remember me is a kind word or deed for someone in need.”

Memorials may be given to Medi Home Hospice.

Bass-Smith Funeral Home is serving the King Family.