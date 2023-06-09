Freddy Lee Fox, 81, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023, at the Veteran Home at the VA Medical Center in Salisbury.

Freddy was born September 4, 1941, in Rowan County, the son of the late James Arthur Fox and Pearl Pennell Fox.

He was a US Army veteran who served during the Vietnam Era and was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed fishing, reading, and Western movies.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Hazel Keller, Ella Mae Stephens, and an infant sister; and his brothers, Wilford Fox, Floyd Fox, George Fox, Claude Fox, Jack Fox, Odell Fox, and an infant brother.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his sisters, Rosa Cantrell of Zephyrhills, Florida, Nettie Cline (Walter) of Cleveland; his special friend, Betty Pruitt; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Evangelist Andy Fox will officiate. Burial will follow in the Liledoun Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.

