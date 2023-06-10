Martha Campbell Feimster, 85, of Stony Point, passed away on June 10, 2023, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville after an extended illness.

Martha was born in Iredell County on June 28, 1937, to the late J. Lee Campbell and Jettie Reid Campbell. Martha was a homemaker and a member of New Amity ARP Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Lewis Feimster; two sons, Steven Feimster and William Larry Feimster; a daughter, Kita Feimster; two brothers, Lee Roy Campbell and Wade Turner Campbell; a sister, Virginia Campbell Drye.

Those left to cherish her memory include two sisters, Betty Campbell Drye and Brenda Campbell Orren; two grandsons, Josh Feimster and wife Crystal of Stony Point, and Jeremy Pennell and wife Kim of Statesville; and six great-grandchildren, Tristan Pennell, Trace Pennell, Tyler Pennell, Caleb Feimster, Jacob Feimster, and Lilliana Feimster.

Funeral Services will be conducted Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., at Chapman Funeral Home. Josh Feimster will officiate. The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., at Chapman Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Stony Point Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to New Amity ARP Church, PO Box 127, Scotts, NC 28699.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Feimster Family.