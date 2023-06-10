Minnie Lee Fox Bunton, 86, of Statesville, passed away on June 10, 2023, at her home.

Minnie was born in Alexander County on August 4, 1936, to the late Frank Horace Fox and Nellie “Ruth” Hendren Fox. Minnie was the owner and operator of Minnie Lee’s Bridal Shop for most of her adult life. She also enjoyed her time spent as a Sunday school teacher.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Gurney Conway Bunton, and a brother, Terry Fox.

Those left to cherish her memory include two sons, William “Todd” Bunton and wife Sharon, and Franklin Conway Bunton and wife Teresa, all of Statesville; a daughter, Teresa Bunton Stewart and husband Mark of Statesville; a sister, Kay Fox Ford and husband David of Hiddenite; four grandchildren, Andrea Stewart Williams and husband Travis, Jonathan Stewart, Matthew Bunton, and Aaron Bunton; and two great-grandchildren, Connor Nixon and Riker Williams.

Funeral Services will be conducted Friday, June 16, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., at Fairview Baptist Church, 41 Center Church Rd., Hiddenite, NC 28636. Rev Durant Barr will officiate. The family will receive friends Thursday, June 15, 2023, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., at Fairview Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Iredell County, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Bunton Family.