Thelma Irene Bowman, 100, of Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

She was born March 2, 1923, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Jessie Columbus Bowman and Cora Dell Cline Bowman.

She was a homemaker and of the Christian faith. She loved gardening and working in her flowers. She was grandma to all and fed everyone that walked in her door. She loved her family, that was her life.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Ernest Bowman; a daughter, Margie Collene Bowman Fox; three sons, Henry Foy Bowman, Earnest Odell Bowman, and Verlin Lee Bowman; a grandson, Nick Jason Bowman; a sister, Vertie Arvita Bowman; a half-sister, Hattie Jane Hayworth; brothers, Jay Lee Bowman and Therlow Bowman; half-brothers, Cullen Bowman and Roy Bowman; and Thelma’s twin brother, Elmer, who passed at birth.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her daughters, Rose Marie Sweet (Robert) and Stella Jane Wike, all of Taylorsville; a granddaughter who was like a daughter, Christy Lynn Burke (Devin) of Taylorsville; her sons, Curtis Lynn Bowman, Ricky Dean Bowman, and A.C. Bowman (Carolyn), all of Taylorsville; daughters-in-law, Judy Bowman and Joann Bowman; 19 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and 17 great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Scott Greene will officiate. Burial will follow in the Friendship Lutheran Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

