Lindsey John Holsclaw, 87, of Lenoir, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2023.

Lindsey was born on June 8, 1936, to the late Russell Holsclaw and Johnsie White Holsclaw.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Holsclaw, and a sister, Carolyn Murphy.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Crystal Clippard and her fiancé Raymond Hoskins; and a granddaughter, Caroline Clippard and husband Hector Crespo-Soto.

Lindsey was a faithful man who loved the Lord and his church. He proudly served his country in the United States Army, working as a medic. After military service, the majority of his working life was spent in the furniture industry.

Lindsey had a lifelong passion for physical fitness, weightlifting, and bodybuilding. He enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, old movies, and discussing politics. He liked a good joke and was an excellent storyteller. Being a kind and dependable father was of the utmost importance to Lindsey, and he wholeheartedly loved his family.

Visitation for family and friends will be held at Evans Funeral Service on Thursday, June 15, 2023, from 2 to 3 p.m., with services immediately following. Burial will follow the service at Bethel Advent Christian Church in Lenoir.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to Amorem Hospice, The Jack and Shirley Robbins Center, in Hudson.